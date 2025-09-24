"I could work with LeBron but he's still playing" - Giannis Antetokounmpo names Knicks icon as preferred workout partner in pursuit of 2nd NBA ring

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the NBA’s most dominant players, but he’s not finished expanding his skill set.In an interview with Greek outlet Sport 24, Antetokounmpo revealed that he wants to train with New York Knicks legend and newly inducted Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.“I like working with players who are retired — I think the next one is Carmelo Anthony,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I could work with Carmelo Anthony, I would love to.”The Bucks forward added that he’s not interested in training with active stars like Anthony’s 2003 draft classmate, LeBron James.“I don’t like working with players who are playing right now. I want to work with young guys and with LeBron, for example. I could work with LeBron, but he’s still playing. I’ll see him in a month or two and he’ll be my opponent.Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this season after a turbulent summer for Milwaukee, following their first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers and the surprising decision to waive and stretch Damian Lillard. Still, with the East wide open, he’s expected to lead the Bucks back into playoff contention.READ: &quot;I hope it never happens&quot; - Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at potential Bucks trade down the line dubbing it as business decisionWhat part of Carmelo Anthony’s game can Giannis Antetokounmpo add to his arsenal?A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony established himself as one of the game’s most prolific scorers during his 19-year career.Drafted third by the Denver Nuggets in 2003 after guiding Syracuse to its first NCAA championship as a freshman, Anthony went on to earn six All-NBA nods, three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016), and a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.Anthony was known for his ability to create space with his signature jab step and his smooth, deadly mid-range jumper.While Antetokounmpo is already an effective mid-range scorer, adding more dribble moves to set up his shot could make him even more dangerous.He could also learn from Anthony’s perimeter shooting. Melo hit 35.3% of his 3s over his career, compared to Antetokounmpo’s 22.2% last season.Though Giannis Antetokounmpo already has two MVP awards, a championship and a Finals MVP, his willingness to seek out lessons from a legend without those accolades shows his dedication to growth and improvement.