"I would've said LeBron" - Reggie Miller rebuffs claims of shading LeBron James with 'Mount Rushmore' mention

Indiana Pacers and NBA legend Reggie Miller raised some eyebrows during a recent broadcast, where people believed he took a shot at LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been criticized for his lack of self-accountability during his career, and Miller stirred the pot with his recent comments.

Talking on the Dan Patrick Show, Miller denied that he was talking about the Los Angeles Lakers star during a recent Timberwolves-Nuggets broadcast.

"I know a lot of people want to think and assume it's LeBron I'm taking shots at. If it was LeBron, I would've said LeBron James," the legendary sharpshooter said.

The clarification comes after Miller lauded Anthony Edwards for taking responsibility after the Timberwolves lost Game 3 of their second-round series against the Nuggets. The young guard didn't blame anybody but himself and vowed to do better the next game.

"That's on me, I'll take the blame for this loss, I came out with no energy at all, I came out flat," Edwards told reporters after the game. "I can't afford to do that. ... I let my team, I let my coaches down, the fans down, I'll be ready for Sunday."

These words earned him high praise from Miller, who was believed to have thrown shade at LeBron James.

"We’ve got certain guys with status in our game that are on a lot of people’s Mount Rushmore that like to deflect and point fingers at others. Here’s a 22-year-old saying, 'This is on me. It’s my fault.'"

These comments rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and Miller was under fire.

He had to clarify his comments, although it's unclear who he was talking about if it wasn't LeBron James.

Reggie Miller shuts down recent LeBron James, Cavaliers speculation

As he enters a potentially crucial offseason for his career, LeBron James' future remains up in the air. Following the elimination against the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, James is seemingly studying his options for the future.

Several fans sparked speculation after James went to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, but Miller doesn't think that means much more than a former player going to see his old team.

"He's from Akron. He's won a Championship for the Cavaliers. A guy can't go out and enjoy a playoff game?" Miller said.

With Lebron's son, Bronny James, being eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, the 'King' could leave the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with his eldest son. The Lakers appear to be willing to draft Bronny if that means James stays with them. Other teams could try to land Bronny and get his father to join him.

Time will tell how this situation unfolds, but it seems like LeBron James might have too many options to think over for the summer.