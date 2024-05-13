"Incredibly cowardly by Reggie" - Nick Wright calls out Reggie Miller for allegedly throwing shade at LeBron James

Longtime NBA analyst Nick Wright didn't hold back in calling out former star and TNT commentator Reggie Miller for allegedly throwing shade at LeBron James. Wright had some words about Miller for his statement that was likely about the LA Lakers star during Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the game's broadcast, Miller was in awe of the maturity level of Wolves star Anthony Edwards. After their embarrassing loss in front of their home crowd, Edwards took accountability for the loss.

This led the former Indiana Pacers star to talk about veteran players who point fingers during losses. He didn't specify or give a name of who he was talking about. But Wright suggested that the former five-time All-Star was talking about James. With that, the analyst went off and called out Miller for doing so.

"Definitively, he is calling out LeBron James," Wright said.

"We know it LeBron he's talking about... I think this is wildly unfair to LeBron. I also think it is incredibly cowardly by Reggie."

Wright also challenged famed radio personality Dan Patrick to interview Miller. He asked Patrick to get the former player to give the name of the player he was talking about. According to the analyst, there are only two players Miller could've been referring to: James and Steph Curry.

Wright strongly believes that the former is the main subject in his statements during Game 4.

What did Reggie Miller say?

During the broadcast of Game 4, Reggie Miller praised Edwards for taking the blame for their loss in Game 3. However, he had something else to say which led many to speculate if he was throwing shade at James.

"We’ve got certain guys with status in our game that are on a lot of people’s Mount Rushmore that like to deflect and point fingers at others. Here’s a 22-year-old saying, 'This is on me. It’s my fault.'"

Miller hasn't yet responded to Wright's claims that he was talking about LeBron.

During the season, the Lakers struggled and there was an instance where James seemed to have called out his teammates. After their regular season loss against the Atlanta Hawks, the star talked about how the team should do well.

"I don’t have any message for my teammates. 'Just go out and do your job,'"James said.

That was the story of the Lakers this season. They had difficulty finding consistency on both ends of the floor. The team was supposed to be a contender in the postseason, but their run was cut short after they were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

