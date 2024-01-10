“I would’ve stayed there & ate my food”: AI Reynolds gives his two cents on Nia Long & Ime Udoka divorce following $390,000 child support deal

People know about the Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka's relationship with actress Nia Long thanks to his affair with a Boston Celtics staff member.

In September 2022, Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for pursuing an inappropriate relationship with another Celtics staff member. Not long after, Long officially ended her relationship with Udoka.

Since then, life has moved on for both. Udoka became the head coach for a different organization, and Long went on to do more projects. However, Al Reynolds of Tea-G-I-F says he would have handled things differently if he were the actress.

"This ain't the favor of public opinion but it's my opinion," Reynolds said. "I would have stayed there and ate my food if I was Nia Long."

"This ain't the first time this man has cheated on her and I promise you if they stayed together it wouldn't be the last ... In this particular case I, feel like that this relationship would still be going on of it didn't happen on such a huge stage."

Al Reynolds believes paying child support is the least Ime Udoka could do

Recently, there was a new development around Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. He was ordered by the court to pay child support of $32,000 monthly or $390,000 annually. This came after Nia Long filed for custody of their son Kez in August 2023.

Although $390,000 yearly means a lot to many people, Reynolds believes this shouldn't bother Udoka, especially considering what he makes as a coach.

"The thirty-two thousand five hundred a month, I think it's okay," Reynolds said. "I mean he makes four hundred and fifty thousand dollars a month, to pay thirty-two thousand dollars for his child to make sure that he is safe and that he goes to the right schools and that he's provided for is the least that he could do."

Udoka will make $28.5 million with Houston after signing a deal to become the Rockets head coach for the next four years. He will be the team's leader on the bench until the 2026-27 season. This holds unless the franchise makes a drastic change before his contract expires.

