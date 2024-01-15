"I was yelling OPEN SHOOTER": NBA fans turn in hysterical reactions as 2024 All-Star host Indianapolis unveils full-length airport court

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend next month. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the Indianapolis International Airport kicked off the festivities by unveiling a full-length basketball court. Upon its debut, the court, which is situated inside the airport, elicited some entertaining reactions from NBA fans.

Per ESPN, the court’s design is similar to that of the actual 2024 All-Star Game court. It was installed to promote the event while offering travelers an opportunity to showcase their skills during travel.

However, fans on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to point out some humorous concerns surrounding playing basketball at an airport.

Many made jokes referencing the use of the term “shooter.”