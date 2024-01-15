"I was yelling OPEN SHOOTER": NBA fans turn in hysterical reactions as 2024 All-Star host Indianapolis unveils full-length airport court

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend next month. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the Indianapolis International Airport kicked off the festivities by unveiling a full-length basketball court. Upon its debut, the court, which is situated inside the airport, elicited some entertaining reactions from NBA fans.
Per ESPN, the court’s design is similar to that of the actual 2024 All-Star Game court. It was installed to promote the event while offering travelers an opportunity to showcase their skills during travel.
However, fans on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to point out some humorous concerns surrounding playing basketball at an airport.
Many made jokes referencing the use of the term “shooter.”
“Explaining to Homeland Security why I was yelling, ‘OPEN SHOOTER’ in the middle of an airport“They’re gonna kick my a** out when I yell, ‘ACTIVE SHOOTER’ after hitting a 3,” another said.
Meanwhile, others joked that playing airport pickup basketball would cause them to miss their flights.“Flights will be getting missed due to having next,” one fan said.“F**k that flight. I got next,” another said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Indianapolis International Airport’s newly unveiled basketball court:
Tyrese Haliburton receiving strong fan support in 2024 NBA All-Star voting
Ahead of his team hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton appears on track to be named an All-Star starter.
In the second group of fan voting results, Haliburton led all Eastern Conference guards with 2,192,810 votes. That marked a sizeable gap over the next highest guard, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (1,449,485 votes).
On Tuesday, it was announced that Haliburton would miss at least two weeks due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. However, when healthy, most would agree that he has been one of the NBA’s most electric guards this season.
Haliburton has spearheaded the Pacers’ top-ranked offensive rating of 122.0. Through 33 games, he is averaging 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.4 3-pointers per game on 49.7% shooting. Meanwhile, Indiana (23-16) ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference.
If Haliburton is ultimately named an All-Star starter, it will mark his first time receiving the honor. The star point guard was named an All-Star reserve for the first time last season. However, given the fact that his team is hosting this year’s festivities, a starting nod would likely be extra meaningful to him.
