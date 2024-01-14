NBA Trade Deadline: 3 reasons why Indiana Pacers should take a risk and land Pascal Siakam

As the NBA trade deadline is nearing, there is a growing restlessness in the market about Pascal Siakam despite the interest from teams like the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers.

Among all the contending teams, the Pacers have emerged as the front-runners of the Siakam trade. Unlike other teams, the Pacers have the right pieces that the Raptors are interested in.

The recent reports suggest that the Raptors want Bennedict Mathurin or Jarace Walker in any trade they might have with the Pacers. However, because Siakam has an expiring contract, it appears too risky for the Pacers, as there's no guarantee he would stay.

Moreover, the reports say that the Pacers are not ready to trade away their young talents for Siakam.

However, Siakam is an all-star caliber player and needs consideration in terms of his impact. Here are three reasons the Indiana Pacers should trade for the Raptors’ forward.

3 reasons why Indiana Pacers should take a risk and land Pascal Siakam

#1. Great fit besides Tyrese Haliburton

While it is true that the Indiana Pacers have the best offense in the league, their reliance on Tyrese Haliburton cannot be ignored. Their big man, Myles Turner, can barely create his shot and relies mostly on Haliburton to create the chances.

Adding Pascal Siakam to the roster could make things easier for the Pacers. He can create his shots while also playing in the forward position. Siakam is an excellent fit next to Haliburton in the Pacers’ offensive lineup.

#2. Immediate offensive and defensive impact

Siakam is an All-Star level player and can help the Pacers defend a big man besides Turner. His versatile presence on the floor as a forward can significantly change the Pacers' fate, especially in the postseason when defense becomes a must for any team.

This season, Siakam has been averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He has also been shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Although he is not a big threat from beyond the arc, his scoring is something that the Pacers can definitely use, especially when Haliburton is on the bench.

#3. Veteran presence

The Indiana Pacers are ranked 7th in the list of youngest teams in the NBA this season. Siakam’s presence on the roster would balance their offense and defense moving into the postseason. He can also provide a much-needed veteran presence on the team.

Only two of the players in the regular rotation are more than 30 years old, and Siakam’s veteran presence could have a high impact in the postseason.

Siakam has five seasons under his belt playing playoffs and Rick Carlisle would need a player like him when it matters the most.