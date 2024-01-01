5 teams that can cook up the best package for Pascal Siakam as NBA trade deadline nears

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors is one of the top stars likely hitting the trade market ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline. Siakam will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which means his value won't be as high as it was before. Let's look at five teams who could offer the Raptors the best trade packages.

Siakam is a one-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star with the Raptors. He has taken a backseat to Scottie Barnes this season, averaging just 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's coming off his best campaign last season, but the Raptors were asking too much for him.

The Raptors are likely to be active at the trade deadline following the OG Anunoby deal with the New York Knicks. Toronto acquired Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a second-round pick for the two-way swingman.

5 teams that could offer the best package for Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam was nearly traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason before it fell through. With Scottie Barnes' emergence and OG Anunoby's trade, the Toronto Raptors are likely leaning toward rebuilding. Siakam is on an expiring contract, so he won't bring in the best value in trades depending on a contender's needs.

On that note, let's look at the five teams who could trade for Pascal Siakam before the deadline.

#1 - Golden State Warriors

Trade Offer: Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody and a 2025 second-round pick for Pascal Siakam

The Warriors already have ready-made replacements for Wiggins and Looney in Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, respectively. Siakam would be an upgrade for Moody, who head coach Steve Kerr doesn't seem to trust at times.

On the other hand, the Raptors would add a hometown hero in Wiggins, a two-way prospect in Moody and a good backup center with championship experience in Looney. The second-round pick is just something to sweeten the deal.

#2 - Atlanta Hawks

Trade Offer: DeAndre Hunter, Patty Mills, AJ Griffin and a 2024 second-round pick from the Miami Heat for Pascal Siakam

The Hawks are looking for a third star who could play alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Siakam is a perfect fit since he could do it all on both ends of the floor. Atlanta can afford to lose Hunter and Griffin due to the emergence of Jalen Johnson.

As for the Raptors, Hunter is a solid scoring forward and Mills is a backup point guard included as a salary-filler. Griffin had a solid rookie season, but has fallen out of the rotation due to Johnson and Saddiq Bey.

#3 - Dallas Mavericks

Trade Offer: Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy and a 2026 first-round pick for Pascal Siakam

Just like the Hawks, the Mavericks are looking for a third star, and Siakam is also a perfect fit to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He can take some scoring load off Doncic and Irving at times, while also providing playmaking and defense when necessary.

The Raptors getting a first-round pick for an expiring contract is a huge deal, while Hardy could work his way into realizing his potential. Hardaway Jr. and Holmes are there as salary fillers, with Hardy and a first-round pick as the main prize. Again, not bad for someone who is about to leave for free if the Raptors won't trade him.

#4 - Sacramento Kings

Trade Offer: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, a 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks for Pascal Siakam

The Kings don't have a lot to offer in terms of young players since Davion Mitchell plays the same position as the recently acquired Immanuel Quickley. Barnes and Huerter can be flipped eventually as long as they perform for the rest of the season.

Siakam would be a great addition to the Kings, giving Mike Brown a new weapon on offense. He can take the load off De'Aaron Fox, while also providing some energy as a scorer and defender. He could be the second option on offense, making Domantas Sabonis more of a center-playmaker.

#5 - Indiana Pacers

Trade Offer: Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith and a second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks for Pascal Siakam

The Pacers don't have a solid second option on offense besides Tyrese Haliburton. Myles Turner cannot create his own shot, so Siakam can slot in and make things easier for the best offense in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Raptors can flip Hield later, while Toppin and Smith could compete for the starting power forward position. The Pacers could dangle Jarace Walker, who has not cracked into the team's rotation despite being the eighth overall pick in this year's draft.

