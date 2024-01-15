Memphis Grizzlies early NBA Trade Deadline Predictions: 5 players they could covet after Desmond Bane injury

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that star shooting guard Desmond Bane has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Bane will reportedly be re-evaluated in six weeks, leaving the shorthanded Grizzlies even more desperate for offensive production.

Memphis recently lost star point guard Ja Morant for the season after he underwent a season-ending right shoulder surgery on Thursday. The same day, it was announced that veteran guard Marcus Smart would miss at least six weeks due to a right finger injury.

Additionally, guard Derrick Rose (thigh), wing Jake LaRavia (ankle) and big men Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Steven Adams (knee) are all out.

Moreover, multiple Grizzlies players are listed as questionable for their next game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. These include star forward Jaren Jackson. Jr. (knee) and big man Santi Aldama (knee).

So with nine players, including all five of their starters, listed on the injury report, the Grizzlies could use all the help they can get.

On that note, below are five players that Memphis could target ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline:

5 potential trade targets for Memphis Grizzlies

#5 D’Angelo Russell

LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell

The Grizzlies rank 29th in the NBA in offensive rating (107.8). So, it would make sense for them to acquire some offensive-minded players who can heat up in a hurry and score a flurry of baskets.

One such player whose name has been widely mentioned in trade rumors is LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell. The 27-year-old has had an up-and-down season. However, he is a proven scorer and is in the first year of a fairly reasonable two-year, $36 million contract.

Memphis could provide Russell with an opportunity to feature as a top offensive option this season. Additionally, he could simultaneously audition to be the Grizzlies’ sixth man when the team is healthy next season.

Through 36 games, Russell is averaging 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 47.1% shooting.

#4 Collin Sexton

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton

Another score-first player, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton could also be an intriguing option to be the Grizzlies’ temporary lead guard. While not a high-volume 3-point shooter, Sexton has come on strong lately as an efficient scorer and playmaker for the Jazz.

Sexton is in the second year of a team-friendly four-year, $70.95 million contract. Meanwhile, the Jazz have an abundance of quality guards. So, he could be obtainable for the right price.

Through 41 games, Sexton is averaging 16.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.7 spg and 1.3 3pg on 48.3% shooting.

#3 Buddy Hield

Indiana Pacers veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield

If the Grizzlies want to improve upon their NBA-worst 33.9% 3-point shooting percentage, then perhaps Indiana Pacers veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield could be of service.

Hield is one of the league’s most proven shooters with a career 40.0% 3-point percentage over eight seasons. However, the 31-year-old’s playing time has taken a hit this season given Indiana’s immense guard depth.

Hield is on an expiring $19.3 million contract, which should be easy for the Pacers to move. While he will likely be in high demand from several contenders, he could also provide Memphis with a substantial offensive boost.

Through 39 games, Hield is averaging 12.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.8 spg and 2.8 3pg on 43.8% shooting.

#2 Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers veteran forward Jerami Grant

If Memphis wants to add some scoring in its frontcourt, acquiring Portland Trail Blazers veteran forward Jerami Grant could make sense.

Like the Grizzlies (14-29), the Blazers (10-29) are going nowhere fast. The only difference is they appear to be in the midst of a lengthy rebuild. So, it may not make sense for them to hang on to the 29-year-old.

Grant signed a massive five-year, $160 million contract this past offseason. So, he is locked under contract until at least 2027, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Acquiring Grant would mark a substantial financial commitment from the Grizzlies. However, he could offer them long-term value by allowing them to occasionally play small ball with Jackson Jr. at the five.

Through 34 games, Grant is averaging 21.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.7 bpg and 2.3 3pg on 45.5% shooting.

#1 Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas

Finally, if Memphis wants to take a chance on a young prospect, Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas could be the perfect fit.

The 22-year-old’s playing time has fluctuated over his first three seasons and he was recently demoted to a bench role. However, he has showcased big-time scoring upside whenever given extended opportunities.

Thomas is making just $2.2 million this season with a $4 million team option for next season. So other players would likely have to be involved to match salaries. Nonetheless, he could give the Grizzlies the offensive boost they’re lacking.

Through 29 games, Thomas is averaging 20.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.9 3pg on 43.1% shooting.

