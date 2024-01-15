5 NBA players ruled out of 2023-24 season so far ft. Ja Morant & more

Ja Morant recently became the latest NBA player to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a right shoulder injury. Morant became the second player of the Memphis Grizzlies that will be out for the campaign, after veteran big man Steven Adams.

Aside from the two Memphis players, there are other NBA players who are also done for the season. In this article, we take a look at five of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NBA players ruled out of the season so far ft. Ja Morant & more

#5 Dru Smith

Dru Smith Miami Heat

Miami Heat backup point guard Dru Smith will not play again this season after suffering a serious knee injury in late November.

Smith got injured against the Cleveland Cavaliers after landing awkwardly on the floor in the first half.

#4 Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks

The big man of the New York Knicks is expected to stay out of action for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury sustained in early December, requiring surgery.

Even though the Knicks initially ruled him out for the remainder of the season, reports recently emerged about the possibility of Robinson returning to action sooner than expected and playing in the postseason if New York advance.

#3 Steven Adams

Steven Adams Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams has been out of action since Jan. 22, 2023, after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Adams played 42 games last season and the Memphis Grizzlies announced in late October that the veteran big man will be unavailable for the entire 2023-24 season.

#2 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls

The last time Lonzo Ball played in the NBA was in Jan. 2022. Two years later, he has had three knee surgeries, and there's no timetable for his return. There's also fear that he might be unable to play again.

However, the All-Star guard is confident that he will be able to play as early as the start of the 2024-25 season. But the Chicago Bulls haven't provided an update aside from announcing that Ball will not play in the 2023-24 campaign.

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant was the Grizzlies' best hope of turning things around after a rough 6-19 start. He had been dealing with off-court issues and was suspended for the first 25 games of the season.

He returned in mid-December but only appeared in nine games for Memphis, winning six. However, a serious right shoulder injury, which required surgery, sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Morant, who attempted a fresh start in his career, will look make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season in late October.