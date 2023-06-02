"I had zero idea he would be this good" - J Crossover is dazed at LeBron James still carrying his legacy

After a third-round exit from the playoffs, LeBron James teased a potential retirement, hinting that he had some decisions to make before next season. Immediately the NBA community was sent into a frenzy wondering if they had witnessed James play his last NBA game.

With foot surgery on the horizon this offseason to repair a torn tendon in his foot, an air of uncertainty was cast over LeBron James' future. Fortunately, since then, reports have emerged that James will in fact return to the LA Lakers to play his 21st season in the league, completing his two-year extension.

Although he and the Lakers came up short in the playoffs, James made NBA history this year by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's regular season scoring record. In addition, he put on an impressive display in the playoffs despite having such a significant foot injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After 20 seasons in the league, James continues to impress. According to Jamal Crawford, he was impressed by LeBron James in high school, and still finds himself in awe of James' abilities all this years later. During a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show, he spoke about James' dominance:

"When I was playing with Jordan, we were closest in age because he came up in high school and was playing with us as well, so that's when we first met and I met Mav and Rich and all those guys way back then but he was so mature and so curious and he was so polished.

"I'll be honest with you I knew he would be a really good. ... I had zero idea he would be this good because they were saying chosen one back then. So the fact that he surpassed expectations 10 years ago, so he's still adding to his legacy, it's unbelievable."

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

Looking at what the future may hold for LeBron James

With LeBron James likely to return to the LA Lakers for one more season, many are wondering what the future may have in store for him. Over the years, James has maintained that he would like to play with both of his sons in the NBA, whether alongside them or against them.

Considering Bronny James is expected to be a one-and-done collegiate player, there has been talk of James signing another deal after this season. At the same time, based on recent comments, his plans may have changed.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

(Suggested Reading: Longtime friends clear the air on James' potential retirement)

In addition, there's the looming possibility of James taking an ownership role, something he has admitted he would potentially prioritize over playing. Although the NBA has no plans to expand the league right now, it's no secret that LeBron James is interested in trying his hand at the ownership side of things.

If he returns next season to find that his body simply can't continue to compete at a high level, he could wind up using next year as a farewell tour.

(Suggested Reading: Looking at the odds LeBron returns with another team)

Poll : 0 votes