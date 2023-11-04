"This is some toxic s**t": Ice Cube's son left stunned by Lakers Twitter's absurd Victor Wembanyama prediction

Victor Wembanyama has already created a lot of hype with his performances with the San Antonio Spurs this season. He has been called a generational talent thanks to his seemingly limitless potential and there are already high expectations for him.

On Friday, a Lakers Twitter account called Lakers Central posted an interesting tweet where they presented the players that were No. 1 on the draft when the Charlotte Hornets had the No. 2 pick in the lottery.

Per the account, the common thing three of the four players had (Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis) was that all three of them have played for the Lakers. Lakers Central then wondered if history would continue and Wembanyama (the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft) would join the Lakers in the future.

Their tweet went viral and Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., a filmmaker and actor, took to Twitter and called out the account.

"We already talkin bout this!?! This is some toxic s**t lmfaoooo"

This doesn't come as a surprise, given that great players are often linked with a move to the Lakers. The LA Lakers are a legendary franchise and they, along with the Boston Celtics, have won 17 NBA championships.

Victor Wembanyama wants to continue to progress and set new records

Victor Wembanyama became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992 to have more than 100 points and 10 blocks in his first five games in the league.

The French big man shared his thoughts on the record and revealed that his goal is to continue to get better and set new records.

"It makes me wanna go even higher, to beat all these records. It’s a requirement for being ambitious," Victor Wembanyama told reporters on Thursday, after the 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich shared his thoughts with the media:

"He's a multi-faceted player - he'll pass to the open guy. He's got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable. That combination is pretty good."

Over his first five NBA games, Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 1.6 apg, on 50.0 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

San Antonio is currently seventh in the West with a 3-2 record and on a two-game winning streak. They will look to extend their streak to three games when they host the Toronto Raptors (2-4) on Sunday afternoon.