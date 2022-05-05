ICYMI: "I would never touch a championship trophy" - 'NBA on Inside' crew lay their hands on the esteemed 'Stanley Cup' trophy, Charles Barkley outrightly refuses to do so

The prestigious Stanley Cup made its way to the "Inside the NBA" show on TNT. All the crew members got a chance to have their moment with the trophy, but Charles Barkley refused to do the same.

The 59-year-old is a Hall of Famer who did it all on the court. He has a stacked resume and is also one of the few players to win an MVP award while competing with Michael Jordan.

The one thing that he was unable to win in his sixteen-year career was a championship. The Stanley Cup is one of the oldest trophies in North America and getting a chance to lift it is a once-in-a-lifetime feeling. However, Charles Barkley decided to be true to himself and stated that:

"I would never touch a championship trophy... that's just a rule I have."

His crew members Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith lifted the trophy with sheer excitement. Although both have championships to their resume, Charles Barkley wasn't inferior to them.

He is one of the most respected analysts in the game and keeps it real at all times. His decision not to lift the trophy certainly proved that he wanted to win a ring above anything.

Even after having retired from the game for over two decades, Charles Barkley tried to remain close to the game by being an analyst on TNT. He is often mocked for not having a ring, but he was still one of the best power forwards to play the game.

Which sport does the Stanley Cup belong to and why is it one of the most prestigious trophies in North America?

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Game 7

The Stanley Cup is a trophy awarded to the winner of the National Hockey League's (NHL) playoff championship. It was first awarded in 1893 and is named after Lord Stanley of Preston. The NHL has a total of 32 teams, out of which 25 are from the United States and 7 are from Canada.

The Montreal Canadiens have the most Stanley Cup wins with 24. They were formed in 1909 and dominated the sport in the twentieth century. The most recent winners are the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won it twice in a row.

Since its inception, the league has received a lot of support throughout North America because the teams are from the USA and Canada. The game is very intriguing and often scuffles and brawls take place.

With the playoffs approaching, it will be interesting to see who lifts the Stanley Cup this year. It is certainly going to be a busy month for sports fans across the country, as both the NBA and the NHL are in the playoff phase.

