ICYMI: LeBron James seen grooving to Pharell Williams' 'Gust of Wind' as he enjoys some downtime with wife Savannah in Maldives

After all the memes of LeBron James being in Cancun after the LA Lakers were eliminated from the play-in race, the four-time MVP is finally vacationing. Instead of going to the famous Mexican vacation spot, “King James” is in the tropical paradise of Maldives enjoying the sun and the beach with his wife Savannah.

James recently showed off the moves while dancing to Pharell Williams’ "Gust of Wind." Vacationing with his wife must be a relief from what he admitted was a painful time without playoff basketball.

The four-time champ has been regularly sending out tweets commenting on the hotly-contested playoffs. That’s about the only basketball-related activity he can do as the LA Lakers are still picking up the pieces of a disastrous season.

James has about four more months of vacation before training camp gets underway. As he has vowed never to miss the playoffs again, he could be greatly involved in the Lakers’ roster construction once more.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers should have learned their lesson

Fit will be the LA Lakers' most immediate concern next season.

LeBron James’ fingerprints were all over the LA Lakers’ roster decisions this season. Following their epic failure, they should now have a bigger idea on how to construct their lineup now. Even if the team can’t trade Russell Westbrook, the immediate concern would be to get younger and bring in more shooting.

The Lakers were the oldest team this season and they showed that, particularly in the games that really mattered down the stretch. Many, including LeBron James, were often injured. They also had a hard time just keeping up with many of the younger teams in the league.

Former head coach Frank Vogel gave minutes to Wenyen Gabriel, Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker simply because they hustled and put in the effort. Signing up players with something to prove could also be a big theme for next season’s lineup.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka:



“We had a very disappointing season. That will not be the case next year." Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka: “We had a very disappointing season. That will not be the case next year." https://t.co/mm6NrssHcp

Shooting will be another crucial factor that will determine how the LA Lakers look next season. James has always been able to maximize his playmaking and scoring when surrounded by shooters. Having more shooters, on paper, should also give Russell Westbrook more space to operate.

Having a legit backup big man should also be at the top of the Lakers’ shopping list. Anthony Davis is injury prone and can’t be asked to handle the bruising battles in the paint for an entire season. The aging Dwight Howard hardly played last season, while DeAndre Jordan didn’t even finish the season as a Laker.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS



Reaves, Johnson and Gabriel have team options.



Nunn has a player option that he is likely to exercise.



If you assume Westbrook gets traded, these are the seven players likeliest to be Lakers next season. Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Wenyen Gabriel signed a two-year contract with Lakers, with a team option for the 2022-23 season, sources said. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Wenyen Gabriel signed a two-year contract with Lakers, with a team option for the 2022-23 season, sources said. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… LeBron, AD and THT have guaranteed contracts next season.Reaves, Johnson and Gabriel have team options.Nunn has a player option that he is likely to exercise.If you assume Westbrook gets traded, these are the seven players likeliest to be Lakers next season. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… LeBron, AD and THT have guaranteed contracts next season.Reaves, Johnson and Gabriel have team options.Nunn has a player option that he is likely to exercise.If you assume Westbrook gets traded, these are the seven players likeliest to be Lakers next season. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

The LA Lakers can’t ask LeBron James to play center unless absolutely necessary. Getting a quality big man like Andre Drummond or Hassan Whiteside could make the team more formidable.

