ICYMI: New Orleans natives mock Zion Williamson's weight by making a float of him during a parade, name it “1Ton”

Natives of New Orleans are known for their beautiful parades, and they have used one to mock their basketball star, Zion Williamson.

Williamson has the potential to be the new face of the NBA, but injuries have derailed his career. More importantly, his attitude has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, as the big man has come under heavy scrutiny for some his decisions.

Fans expressed their frustration in the most elaborate way possible, taking to the streets to voice their concerns, and even used art to send their message.

The natives made a float, which they named "Setback" which was a direct diss to Williamson, as they partook in the Krewe of Chaos parade. To further diss the 21-year-old, they had a painting of him made, which depicted the 2019 NBA draft's first overall pick as overweight, and named it "1Ton."

Williamson has made appearances at some New Orleans Pelicans games this season and was considered overweight by many. It was also rumored that he weighed north of 300 pounds before the Christmas holiday.

Although Williamson's weight has helped him fend off defenders in the past, fans are worried that he will have a hard time playing as he has seemingly gotten bigger.

New Orleans Pelicans fans are starting to grow increasingly frustrated with Zion Williamson

In the 2021 offseason, Zion Williamson hurt his foot during a private workout. He underwent surgery and was expected to return in November, but is yet to step on the hardwood this season.

The injury mystery has become a source of concern, as the NBA community believes something different is at play. Reports have revealed that Williamson has been away from the team, choosing to rehab with his family.

New teammate CJ McCollum also revealed that he had not heard from Williamson since joining the club from the Portland Trail Blazers. This was also perceived as a sign of detachment from the team. It is worth pointing out that both stars have finally had a conversation, however, after pundits like JJ Reddick called Williamson out on his behavior.

It seems evident that Williamson and the Pelicans are not on the same page right now, and the franchise also knowingly or unknowingly confirmed it. They sent out a memo to fans regarding the 2022 season tickets and left out his name. While that could have been an honest mistake, it still raised eyebrows as he is their franchise player.

As we draw closer to the end of the 2021-22 season, and there is no word on a potential return date for Williamson. The Duke product is undoubtedly an exceptional talent, but his inability to stay healthy and perceived lack of commitment to the team has frustrated the fans.

