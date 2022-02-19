ICYMI: Trae Young gets overwhelmed with emotion as his jersey gets retired in his high school

Trae Young, one of the brightest young stars in the NBA today, had his jersey retired by Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma.

Before he got the name “Ice Trae,” Young was a dazzling prep star, averaging 34.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his three-year stint. His explosive game carried the school to the regional championship and the Oklahoma Class 6A title.

Despite his scheduled appearance in the Three-Point Contest and as a starter in the All-Star Game, Young dropped by his alma mater to receive the honor.

As Young’s #11 jersey rose to the rafters, the Atlanta Hawks point guard couldn’t help but wipe away tears of joy after witnessing the historic milestone.

As an undersized, fiery playmaker, Young built a reputation as one of the most fearsome shooters from deep. Back then, the thin and wiry point guard was already hoisting long-range bombs that were in NBA range. That range has carried over to his pro game, where he is now shooting a career-high 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Trae Young’s hesitation moves, handles and reading of the game, which all took their roots in Norman North High, have exploded by leaps and bounds. Ice Trae is a regular on SportsCenter, not just with his deadly shooting but also with his ankle-breakers.

Can Trae Young win the Three-Point shootout this weekend?

Trae Young will have as good a chance as any of the long-range gunslingers that are participating in the Three-Point contest. CJ McCollum, Desmond Bane, Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, Luke Kennard and Patty Mills will all vie for the crown with Ice Trae.

Sponsor Mountain Dew has retained the special “THE DEW ZONE” in the said contest. The shooters will have the opportunity to hit two deep shots that are worth three points. The contestant who is comfortable and has the propensity to shoot six feet beyond the usual three-point line could have a little edge over the others. Three-pointers from this special zone are worth three points and could be the difference-maker in a tight contest.

With the contest on the line, Trae Young usually earns his “Ice Trae” moniker. It’ll be an advantage for one of the league’s most clutch players to get the job done when nerves start to shake. The big-time performer is tailor-made for all-eyes-in-the-gym competitions such as the NBA’s annual Three-Point Contest.

