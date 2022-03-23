ICYMI: Zion Williamson puts the NBA fraternity on notice as he posts a video of him completing a superb dunk in the gym

With injuries and rehabilitation keeping him out of the NBA for most of his career, fans may have forgotten how explosive Zion Williamson was. “Zanos” hasn’t played a game this season and has mostly been seen walking around and talking with someone from his inner circle or the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have cleared him for basketball activities but the league is still curious about Williamson’s shape with still a few games remaining in the regular season.

Williamson previously stayed outside of the New Orleans Pelicans’ facilities until he was healthy enough for basketball activities. He has kept quiet throughout the year despite criticism, questions and uncertainties.

Well, the former Duke standout posted this story on his IG account:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport ZION BACK IN THE GYM ZION BACK IN THE GYM 😳🔥 https://t.co/OwmKpBIvlj

By the looks of it, he is in great shape and just pulverized the rim with a thunderous between the legs dunk. That slam right there was arguably better than the one NBA fans had seen in the controversial Slam Dunk contest in this year’s All-Star weekend.

The hang time and powerful dunk are reminders that when healthy, Zion Williamson is a monster to defend. He is averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and .6 blocks in his limited time on the floor in the last two seasons.

Williamson is also hitting an astronomical 60.4% of his field goals for his career. His 27 PPG makes it the highest average for a player shooting at least 60% from the field.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Zion Williamson (2187) is one of 4 players to score over 2,000 points in their first 85 games over the last 40 seasons.



Only Michael Jordan (2387) had more through his first 85 games.



The third-year forward is slated to start on-court basketball activities before the regular-season ends. As good as he looked on that dunk, time remains the enemy. New Orleans is likely to shut him down for good and get him ready and fully healthy for next season.

Will the New Orleans Pelicans sign Zion Williamson to a contract extension?

In his last three seasons, Zion Williamson has only played in 85 games, which is the reason for the New Orleans Pelicans’ reluctance to offer “Zanos” an extension. 85 games is only three more than a full regular-season schedule. If only Williamson had played about half of the games in his three years with the Pelicans, the team would be eagerly asking him to extend his stay.

Williamson’s camp could likely ask for a max contract if and when talks resume for a contract extension. If no deal pushes through, the Pelicans will be forced to trade him. Despite his injury-riddled career, he is only 20-years-old and is seemingly unaffected by past injuries.

Zion Williamson is in a really unique spot when it comes to extensions talks. Only 85 games played, but those 85 games were SO good. So, what do you do when it comes to Zion's next deal? I broke it all down for

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson could also enter a unique contract ala the Joel Embiid way. Embiid’s previous contract with the Philadelphia 76ers gave the team more wiggle room in case the oft-injured center misses the required games or minutes.

Whatever the case may be, Zion Williamson’s IG dunk will have fans salivating for more next season.

