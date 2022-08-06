"If Charles had left? You'd still have me" - Shaquille O'Neal comments on Charles Barkley considering leaving TNT for LIV Golf, says he wouldn't be mad at his friend if he left 

"Inside the NBA" was close to losing the dynamic partnership between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Barkley was contemplating leaving TNT for a lot of money to join the broadcasting team of LIV Golf. However, he decided to stay with TNT and O'Neal shared his thoughts on the matter.

Shaq was asked by Bryan Alexander of USA Today if he talked Barkley out of signing with LIV Golf. The LA Lakers legend explained that he did not and would not get mad at Chuck if he took the deal. O'Neal added that his colleague deserved the huge payday since he never got it during his NBA career.

"Charles is a dear friend. I would've supported him every which way," O'Neal said. Charles is one of those legends, like Bill Russell, that didn't make a lot of money playing. So if a chance comes up like this at this age that's legal – controversial but legal - you gotta look at it."

"If he had accepted it, I wouldn't be mad. And if Charles had left? You'd still have me."

A lot of people consider "Inside the NBA" the greatest sports show in television history. The dynamic between O'Neal and Barkley, as well as with Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, is off the charts. Their chemistry has produced a lot of memorable and entertaining moments.

Reports suggest that LIV Golf never made an offer to Barkley, who chose to remain loyal to TNT. The Hall of Fame forward and MVP has three years left on his contract, per the New York Post. He earns $10 million annually, with endorsements for Subway, Capital One and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Charles Barkley on rejecting LIV Golf

Charles Barkley at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Pro-Am

Charles Barkley told the New York Post about his decision to end any talks with LIV Golf. Barkley thanked LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman for their interest. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend explained that he wanted to be fair to TNT.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

At the age of 59, Barkley has been open about his desire to retire once his deal with TNT expires. With three years left on his deal, fans can expect the legend to hang up in 2025.

In the meantime, fans surely cannot wait for "Inside the NBA" to return on their television screens. A crazy offseason will be something the TNT crew needs to talk about.

