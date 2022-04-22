“If he were that dude, that guy, that life-changer, he would win these games by himself” - Skip Bayless says he doesn’t believe in Giannis Antetokounmpo, believes the Bucks are in huge trouble

Giannis Antetokounmpo has come under scrutiny after the Milwaukee Bucks dropped Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls 114-110 on Wednesday night.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless said he has doubts about Antetokounmpo's ability to get the job done against the Bulls in this series. Bayless said:

"I think they are in huge trouble, because I don’t believe in Giannis the way you believe in him. If he were that dude, that guy, that life-changer, he would win these games by himself."

Bayless' co-host, Shannon Sharpe, spoke about how the days of one superstar dragging the team to success in the NBA are over. He said Giannis needs his teammates to perform at a high level to win the series.

The Greek Freak is averaging 30.0 points, 17.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in the series. But the opposition left Milwaukee with a split after winning Game 2 thanks to DeMar DeRozan's incredible 41-point performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's uphill task against the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks' talisman in action

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have their work cut out for them as Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis are injured. The next two games will be Friday and Sunday in Chicago, with Game 5 on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Middleton left Game 2 with an MCL injury and is set to undergo an MRI, while Portis drew blood with an eye injury.

Both are key to the way the Bucks play. Middleton is a midrange assassin. Portis is an additional body whenever Brook Lopez sits down and also provides a perimeter threat.

George Hill also continues to be unavailable, putting even more pressure on other players to step up.

Antetokounmpo will have to carry the load with Middleton unlikely to play in Game 3. The Bucks can ill afford to drop Games 3 and 4 in Chicago and face an elimination game in Milwaukee in Game 5.

Middleton's presence could be doubtful for the second round as well, should Milwaukee get that far. Depending on how quickly the second-round matchup starts, the sharpshooter's recovery time is set to be around three to four weeks.

The Bucks-Bulls series winner will be matched against the Boston Celtics- Brooklyn Nets winner in the second round.

Either way, the onus falls even more on Antetokounmpo to deliver as the defending champions have to find ways to fill the void of Middleton.

