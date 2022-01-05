“If it was easy….everybody would do it! Keep pushin” - Trae Young reacts to his career high performance ending in in a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers

Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center last night despite an awe-inspiring performance from the point guard. Following the loss, he took to Twitter to offer some words of encouragement.

The Hawks have struggled so far this season, as they are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-20 record. However, thanks to Trae Young, they are the second-best offensive team with an offensive rating of 114.3.

It was a showdown between Trae Young and Trail Blazers Anfernee Simmons as both players put in an incredible scoring display. Although Young had a better night, the Blazers won the game 136-131.

Although it was a career night for Trae Young, who finished the game with 56 points, 14 assists, and four rebounds, the youngster was not happy with the outcome. According to The Athletic, he did not care about anything besides the fact that the team lost.

Nonetheless, the 2018 fifth overall pick is looking to the future regardless of the situation. In a tweet after the game, he talked about how playing the game was not easy, but he had to keep striving to be better.

"If it was easy… everybody would do it! Keep Pushin. #WeMove"

Trae Young would have undoubtedly celebrated his record-setting performance if it ended in a win for the Hawks. Unfortunately, the Hawks keep moving down in the standings and are currently out of the play-in bracket.

Can Trae Young and the Hawks turn things around in the second half of the season?

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Jayson Tatum #0 and Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics

We are almost approaching the halfway point in the 2021-22 season, but the Hawks are way off the top six. They are currently four games behind the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Their main issue has been defense, as they have had to play without the majority of their defensive-minded players. Although it will be difficult, a healthy Hawks team led by Trae Young could turn things around in the second half of the season.

Trae Young has been performing at an All-Star level and could help the Hawks turn things around. In league history, he is the only player to record 55+ points and 14+ assists in a single game.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



@TheTraeYoung x #NBAAllStar The only player in NBA history to have 55+ points and 14+ assists in a single game 🥶 The only player in NBA history to have 55+ points and 14+ assists in a single game 🥶@TheTraeYoung x #NBAAllStar https://t.co/7vgYHqHogM

It was incredible to witness the Hawks lose despite Trae Young's 56-point game. That goes to show how much better the supporting cast needs to be, and for the team to show a sense of urgency in defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

So far this season, Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 33 games. The Hawks have 46 more games to turn things around. For a team that reached the conference finals last postseason, they have been grossly underperforming.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar