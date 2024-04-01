"If glazing was a person": NBA fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder's postgame antics

NBA fans took some shots at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder following their win over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. The Thunder also clinched a playoff spot with their victory, joining the Denver Nuggets as the first two West teams to do it.

SGA had a quiet night with just 19 points, two rebounds and three assists. It was Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey who stole the show at Madison Square Garden. Williams finished with 33 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks, while Giddey dropped 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander had the last say after hitting the game-winning fadeaway jumper with 1.8 seconds left. He also defended Jalen Brunson's attempt at the buzzer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During SGA's postgame interview, Jalen Williams was still in awe of what his teammate did at the end. Williams was caught by cameras and it was uploaded by the NBA on their official X account.

However, not a lot of fans were thrilled with Williams' reaction, with one fan even calling it "glazing" or the new slang term for "a**-kissing" and "d*ckriding."

The fan wrote:

"If glazing was a person."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a shot at the Thunder and compared it to Drake "glazing" at women:

"This like Drake with whoever's hot at the time."

Expand Tweet

This fan thought that Jalen Williams should not be doing this kind of stuff since he had a better game than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

"He had a better game than Shai too but the first thing he wanna do after the game is get on his knees lmao."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to J-Dub's "glazing" at SGA:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Michael Beasley explains Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s X factor that sets him apart despite lacking athleticism

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's shot sends OKC Thunder to playoffs

SGA added another game-winner to his highlight reel.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not have his best game on Sunday night against the New York Knicks. Jalen Williams was feeling it the entire night and Josh Giddey dropped one of the best triple-doubles of the season.

But when Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks the lead with less than five seconds left in the game, the OKC Thunder still turned to their best player. SGA didn't disappoint after hitting the game-winning shot over Miles McBride with 1.8 seconds remaining.

The 113-112 win helped the Thunder clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They joined the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets as the only official postseason teams at the moment. The Thunder are currently No. 1 in the West with a 52-22 record and 0.5 games ahead of the defending champs.

Also Read: "Generational instigator": NBA fans stunned as Mike Breen and Walt Frazier bring up Josh Giddey's allegations of dating minor