Michael Beasley explains Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s X factor that sets him apart despite lacking athleticism

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surprised fans with how he's led his team to a potential top finish this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to win the MVP award and even former NBA players are in awe of what he's done so far.

In the recent episode of "The OGs Show," the former Miami Heat player Michael Beasley talked about what makes Gilgeous-Alexander great.

"He ain’t faster than nobody out there, or jumping higher, or he ain’t got no muscles…that boy gonna get to his spot," Beasley said. "He gonna pull up like he left his phone. The man ain't playing."

SGA is one of the craftiest players in the league right now, even though he doesn't boast incredible athleticism. The Thunder guard is aware of where his sweet spots are and uses it to his advantage. This season, he's shooting 43.1% from the top of the key, creating a ton of separation from the defense in that area.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging at least 30 points for the second straight season and is knocking down the ball with high efficiency. The Thunder guard is shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has another X factor

Availability is an important aspect of playing at the professional level. This is why when teams have their stars healthy and playing, they usually have a higher chance of winning. That's the case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has only missed two games this season.

Although, there's a chance that the Thunder won't have him in their next game against the Phoenix Suns. According to the injury report, the star player is listed as doubtful for their game.

But his presence and availability have been a significant reason why they've been able to win 50 games this season. This is the first time Oklahoma City has reached the 50-win mark since the 2015-16 season.

In the past two games he's missed, the Thunder lost. Although it's a small sample size, it's proof that SGA is important to the team's success.

The All-Star guard is averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season.