"If you're the guy, and you ain't get it done, that means you failed" - Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Charles Barkley calling Kevin Durant an "abject failure"

Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Charles Barkley's comments regarding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Barkley termed Durant's career outside the Golden State Warriors an "abject failure" in an interview last week.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the LA Lakers legend was asked about Chuck's comments on Durant. O'Neal said that he agrees with his colleague, explaining:

"Yeah, if you go back and look at his career," O'Neal said. "As the best player and being the leader, and all that goes with that. See we were there, we saw it. OKC, up 3-1. One more game, and when you're the guy, all the pressure goes on you."

He continued:

A lot of people were talking about the bus driver. Chuck was absolutely right. He was not driving the bus in Golden State. You were on the bus; he's sitting up front."

Shaquille O'Neal explained why Durant has not gained the respect of him or Barkley.

"You win, and we don't respect it," O'Neal said. "Don't get mad at us, that's how we feel. ... When you the guy, in championship moments, can you take it to the next level? We haven't seen that yet. If you're the guy, and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed."

What did Charles Barkley say about Kevin Durant's career outside Warriors?

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have called out Kevin Durant more than once last season.

On the "Bickley and Marotta" podcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Charles Barkley was asked about Kevin Durant's career and legacy.

Barkley called out Durant and explained what other legendary NBA players think about him.

"All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships," Barkley said. "But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure. Every time he's had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That's what us old guys think about him."

Barkley also called Durant a miserable person. He noted that Durant is unhappy even after winning two rings with the Golden State Warriors. He even called him out for asking a trade from the Brooklyn Nets despite the team giving him everything he wanted.

"He seems like a miserable person," Barkley said. "I call him Mr. Miserable. He's never going to be happy. Everybody's given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City; they loved him; he owned the entire state."

Barkley continued:

"He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships, and he's still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn. They give him everything he wants, and he's still miserable."

