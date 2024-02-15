"If he’ll go after LeBron, he’ll go after anyone": NBA fans in shambles over Isaiah Stewart punching Drew Eubanks

NBA fans were surprised after finding out that Detroit Pistons' big man Isaiah Stewart punched Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks. The incident happened in the tunnel of the Footprint Center. They had to be separated and the league is expected to review the footage and investigate the incident.

The game between the Pistons and the Suns hasn't started but tempers have flared up already. Both Stewart and Eubanks are tough players for their respective teams and aren't afraid to back down. Tonight's game is the much-awaited return of Monty Williams in Phoenix as he was the head coach of the franchise from 2019-2023.

Now, the focus has shifted and many are wondering what happened between the two players. Eubanks was interviewed and he gave his side of the story.

"Words were said, I got sucker punched, and security intervened," Eubanks said.

The Suns backup center was asked how he felt after the punch but Eubanks simply played it down.

"Nah, I'm straight. Soft punch."

Sources stated that the two big men were chest-to-chest when a swing from Stewart connected to the lip of Eubanks. Even the police had to be involved in the incident to get the two players away from each other.

After this news, fans quickly shared their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions from fans.

Stewart hasn't released his side of the story just yet. However, things could go intense as the Suns face their former coach and Eubanks takes on the big man who punched him before the game.

This is a developing story.

Isaiah Stewart has a history of getting into altercations

Fans know Isaiah Stewart as the big man who charged at LA Lakers' LeBron James during a game. During a regular season game between the Lakers and Pistons, the players were waiting for Jerami Grant (who was with the team at the time) to finish his free throws.

James and Stewart were next to each other and went into the lane to fight for the rebound. Unfortunately, the arm of the Lakers star got caught in the big man's arm. LeBron tried to break free but accidentally hit the Pistons center in the face. This resulted in him bleeding near his right eye.

James approached the young player to apologize, but Isaiah Stewart was already heated. He charged at the four-time champion and was held back by his teammates and several members of the team and arena. That didn't stop him as he continued to charge at the star forward.

Even when he was being brought to the other side of the court, he still tried to run after James but was stopped by security.

