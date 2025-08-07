"If I can, I will always play": Luka Doncic displays immeasurable loyalty to Slovenia after EuroBasket commitment

Luka Doncic is ready to start another campaign with his Slovenian national team at the 2025 EuroBasket. The LA Lakers star had a disappointing outing at the Olympic qualifiers, as his team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Ad

Doncic and his Slovenian team will play their first exhibition game against Germany on Friday. He said during a press conference that he was feeling good and ready to take the court for his country.

When asked about his decision to play for his country, Luka Doncic said that it was an easy decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There were some concerns, but in the end I think we all knew that I would play," Doncic said according to Dallas Hoops Journal. "As I've said many times, if I can, I will always play, so the decision wasn’t difficult."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Before Doncic suited up for his national team, there were concerns about his availability. He had a rough NBA season, stretched over multiple months. He missed a big part of the 2024-25 season due to injury. He was also shockingly traded to the Lakers.

Moreover, known for his postseason magic, Doncic failed to take the Lakers into the second round. He also suffered an injury during the playoffs. There were obvious concerns about his availability.

Ad

Doncic's Slovenia is placed in Group D of the EuroBasket 2025. They will face Poland, France, Belgium, Israel and Iceland in the group stage games. The group stage games will run from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4.

Luka Doncic addresses his conditioning question and decision to join the national team

Luka Doncic's conditioning has been a big news item this offseason. Compared to how he looked during last season, the Lakers star has trimmed a lot of weight and looks leaner.

Ad

"I get this question all the time," Doncic said when asked about his leaner frame. "I think I was a good player before, too. What drove me? Basically, we made a slightly different training plan."

Doncic also said that he was able to join the team because he had more time during the offseason.

"Well, I had a little more time," he added. "Last summer was really tiring. I played until June, then the national team, so there was no energy. This year I had more time."

After much speculation about his future, Luka Doncic chose to stay with the Lakers. He signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More