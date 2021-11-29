“If I ever go broke, I’m going to sell them” – Giannis Antetokounmpo announces backup plan of selling basketball cards should he ever go completely bankrupt

Now that the Milwaukee Bucks are winning, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having fun. The Bucks won their seventh straight game with a 118-100 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday (November 28) night. Post the match, Giannis revealed his Plan B should he ever go completely broke.

After dropping 26 points and 13 rebounds on the Pacers, Giannis showed off some basketball cards, with images of Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo to the media. He said these cards were part of his backup plan at the post-game presser.

“BP [Bobby Portis], he’s going to sign this. This is going to be worth a lot one day. And Donte [DiVincenzo]! I’m looking for Pat [Connaughton] and Grayson’s [Allen]. Yeah, if I ever go broke, I’m going to sell them. Just to have a backup plan. You know, your parents always told you to have a backup plan? This is my backup plan.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly enjoying the Milwaukee Bucks’ winning run. After registering a 6-8 start to their season, the Bucks are now 13-8 thanks to their winning streak.

Their latest win against the Indiana Pacers took them up to fourth position in the Eastern Conference standings. For the second consecutive game, Giannis also gifted his sneakers and game jersey to a pair of siblings following the road victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo cracks a “Boogie” joke

There was more good news for Milwaukee Bucks fans on Sunday. The Bucks are reportedly signing four-time All-Star center DeMarcus ‘Boogie’ Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal.

Cousins could be a significant roster addition by the Milwaukee Bucks, given that their starting center Brook Lopez has played just one game this season. Lopez has been suffering from a back injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who clearly appreciates the Bucks’ decision to get some more backup at the center position, took to Twitter to crack a corny Boogie joke. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar tweeted:

“How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!! My Dad jokes are back!!”

Cousins reacted to Giannis’ joke with two emojis, suggesting that he was excited to be heading to Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Giannis is averaging 27.0 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 5.9 apg this season for the Bucks as they look to defend their NBA title. Milwaukee will host the Charlotte Hornets next on Wednesday (December 1) in an attempt to stretch their winning streak to eight games.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra