"If I'm still me" - Kevin Durant addresses potential interest in suiting up for Team USA in 2028 Olympics in LA

Kevin Durant is already the most decorated player in men's basketball history at the Olympics with four gold medals won in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024. Durant addressed the possibility of adding a fifth one in 2028, when the Olympics are hosted by the city of Los Angeles. Speaking on the third annual Game Plan 2025 presented by Boardroom and CNBC on Tuesday, Durant was asked about his plans for the 2028 Olympics. He's open to the possibility of playing as long as he still feels like himself, since he'll be nearly 39 years old by that time. &quot;Yeah, if I'm still me,&quot; Durant said. &quot;I don't want the gift of the veteran, 'Come sit on the bench, get your fifth.'&quot;Law Murray ❓ @LawMurrayTheNULINKKevin Durant on interest in playing in 2028 Olympics: “Yeah, if I’m still me” Adds that some days he would want to coach, some days he wouldn’t And if he still wants to own a team @boardroom #GamePlan25Kevin Durant is set to turn 37 later this month, entering the twilight of his legendary career. Durant will be part of the Houston Rockets next season, joining a stacked young team that finished second in the Western Conference last season. The young Rockets fell short against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Durant surpassed Carmelo Anthony as the most decorated men's basketball player in the Olympics. Anthony had four Olympic medals to his name, but one of those medals was a bronze from the infamous 2004 team. KD will have a hard time breaking Diana Taurasi's gold medal tally, since the WNBA legend has six. Nevertheless, his legacy for Team USA has long been secured since he's also the all-time leading scorer for the United States in the Olympics. Kevin Durant doesn't think about retirement anytime soonKevin Durant doesn't think about retirement anytime soon. (Photo: IMAGN)Turning 37 soon, Kevin Durant is entering the final year of his contract and could become an unrestricted free agent soon. Durant and the Houston Rockets are reportedly looking to get an extension done soon, according to The Athletic's William Guillory.It's unclear how many years Durant will sign for, but he's not looking at retirement anytime soon. KD was asked about his future at Boardroom and CNBC's Game Plan 2025, and he still feels motivated to go and work in the gym despite his age. &quot;As long as I can,&quot; Durant said. &quot;I mean, I haven't put a number on it. Obviously, you think about retirement every year and you think about what it would be like. ... I don't want to even think about it right now.&quot;View on TikTokDurant is still looking to win his first championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019. His time with the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns has been unfruitful, but the Houston Rockets have a stacked roster.