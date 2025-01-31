"If I played on Bulls it'd be OD" - LiAngelo Ball makes major claims about his NBA potential, reveals exit from G League

LiAngelo Ball's basketball career differs from that of his siblings, Lonzo and LaMelo. However, he still dreams about making it to the NBA like his brothers, who were both top lottery picks when they were drafted. On Friday, an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman was posted on social media.

LiAngelo has found success in other ways. His debut single, "Tweaker," became an instant hit among NBA teams. The song gained 13 million views on YouTube since its release on Jan. 4. On Spotify, fans have listened to the song 39.8 million times.

The song earned him a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. The deal, reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, is worth up to $13 million and has a guarantee of $8 million. Even with his success in the music industry, Ball still wants to be in the league, either playing with or against his brothers.

In the interview, Morman asked Ball what he thinks his potential would look like if he had played an entire season in college. He committed to UCLA in 2017 but was suspended for a season after he and two other freshmen were caught shoplifting in China.

"NBA. I think I could have averaged around 20," Gelo said. "I feel like I could go there tomorrow and play on the Bulls with 'Zo or something. If they let me rock, 20 something, 30... I already played these dudes, a lot of them too. I grew up with the number three pick and one pick. I played them everyday. If I fall short, I'll be the number six pick.

Gelo was asked if there's a team where he sees himself fitting well into the system. The 26-year-old rapper said he'd be a nice player next to his brother, Lonzo, with the Chicago Bulls.

"If I played with 'Zo, if I played with the Bulls, it'd be OD... If he passed me the rock, I'm going to make that shot for him. That's how I'm feeling. I shouldn't miss this s**t. There's some love behind that game for real.

With his success in music, LiAngelo Ball revealed that he'd rather pursue a full-time music career, rather than stay in the G League.

"If the music is hitting, I'm going to do music. I'm not going to go to the G League and get $3k, $2k. I don't know, that doesn't make sense to me... I can't see myself doing that, bro."

LiAngelo Ball drops a music video for his song

Riding the momentum of his first musical success, LiAngelo Ball released a music video for Tweaker on Thursday. Since Ball released it on YouTube, it has garnered over 800k views.

The video features his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, as the trio drives around the city on supercars. The co-host of the older Ball brother in his podcast, DMO, also made an appearance in the video.

