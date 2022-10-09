"If you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38000 points?"- Shaquille O’Neal questions critics who claim LeBron James doesn’t have the same killer instinct as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal questioned LeBron James' critics who think he doesn't have the same killer instincts as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. It's been one of the harshest arguments against James' inclusion in the GOAT conversation.

Not many consider James a clutch player like Jordan and Bryant. However, James is now inching closer to becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, a record he could break later this season. During an appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast, Shaq used this argument to question James' critics (via Clutch Points):

"If you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points? I'm just asking."

"If you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points?"

Shaquille O'Neal may have been spot-on with his argument. It's widely believed that LeBron James is a pass-first player compared to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. This has led to the notion that James doesn't have a killer instinct. People have also undermined his abilities as a scorer.

However, the LA Lakers superstar has averaged 27.1 points throughout his career, shooting an impressive 50.5% from the floor. Meanwhile, Jordan averaged 30.1 points on 49.7% shooting, and Bryant bagged 25 points a game on 44.7% shooting.

In order for LeBron James to pass legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar these are the numbers he will need to put up this season: 20.0 PPG across 67 games played, 25.0 PPG across 53 games played, 30.0 PPG across 45 games played

The numbers James produced are certainly at par with players believed to be elite scorers in the NBA. It's even more impressive, considering he gets recognized as a pass-first player.

LeBron James' clutch play is also severely undermined. The four-time NBA MVP has always tried to create the best opportunity by either taking an attempt himself or finding an open teammate.

LeBron James has made the same number of clutch shots in the playoffs as Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving COMBINED.

However, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant liked to take the last shot themselves.

In 2008, LeBron James scored 251 clutch points. Kobe Bryant finished in second with 147. LeBron scored 104 more clutch points than anyone else in the NBA. Kobe and Michael Redd were the only two players to score half as many as LeBron.

LeBron James wouldn't have made 10 NBA Finals appearances without a killer instinct

LeBron James may not have as many championship wins as Michael Jordan (6) and Kobe Bryant (5). Still, he has earned the tag for being one of the greatest playoff performers ever. James has made it to the finals 10 times in his career, eight of them in a row between 2011 and 2018.

The four-time champion led the charge on every team he played for in the finals. From a mental standpoint, opponents have feared going up against James in playoff situations. Several opposition players and coaches have also said that James memorizes plays and substitution patterns.

He has brought a different intensity and focus when the stakes are higher. His playoff and finals averages are a testament to the killer instinct he brings into the postseason. Through 15 playoff runs, LeBron James has averaged 28.7 points, nine rebounds and 7.2 assists across 266 appearances.

James will hope he can help the LA Lakers return to the playoffs this year and potentially make another run for another finals appearance. The soon-to-be 38-year-old may not have as many opportunities left to contend, so this year could be crucial for him to maximize his championship window.

