"If Klay Thompson's back by February, Golden State Warriors going to the conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers!" - Stephen A. Smith talks about the Lakers' fitness, challenges, and more

The Los Angeles Lakers have been anoited title favorites in a loaded Western Conference after their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have one of the deepest rosters in the West and are probably the only team in the league that can go toe-to-toe with the Brooklyn Nets in terms of roster strength on paper.

However, the Lakers will have to wade through multiple obstacles such as health and fit to get to the much prophecised Finals with the Nets. Health is something that has been an Achilles heel for players on the roster not named LeBron James. With the Lakers having one of the oldest rosters in the league, it would be paramount for the team management to manage their minutes and make sure they stay healthy.

The Lakers' inability to stay healthy has been a key point in discussions in NBA circles and Stephen A. Smith has chipped in with his take. Smith, known for his controversial takes, laid down his predictions for the Western Conference Finals. He hyped up the much awaited return of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson during an episode of First Take. Smith said:

If Klay Thompson's back by February ... the Golden State Warriors are going to the conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers!

First Take @FirstTake "If [Klay Thompson's] back by February ... [the] Golden State Warriors [are] going to the conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers!"— @stephenasmith "If [Klay Thompson's] back by February ... [the] Golden State Warriors [are] going to the conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers!"—@stephenasmith https://t.co/xmWkLuHD9K

Stephen A. pitting two of the most injury prone yet talented rosters in the league is no surprise. It is very much a probability if both teams manage to remain healthy and wade past the various obstacles that are placed on their path in a loaded Western Conference where anything is possible.

Can title favorites Los Angeles Lakers remain healthy while embarking on a championship run?

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on yet another season with championship aspirations. The biggest obstacle that stands in their way is not their highly debated age or their fit after a blockbuster trade for superstar Russell Westbrook. Their biggest concern being their inability to stay healthy.

Most of the players on the Lakers roster have missed significant time due to various injuries at different stages in their careers. The Los Angeles Lakers will hope that the trend does not continue this year. They have put all their cards on the table while they hunt for their 18th title this season.

NBA analyst Michael Wilbon explained the Lakers injury predicament perfectly during an appearance on First Take. Wilbon said:

It's like any great car, I don't care how great or expensive the car is, it could be a Lamborghini, once it breaks down it tends to break down again. I would almost bet against the Lakers being healthy. LeBron can have another great season but once you have that breakdown in sports, it tends to happen again and again

Also Read

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron will be keeping their fingers crossed and hope that Wilbon is wrong. But judging by the injury history of Lakers stars such as Anthony Davis, Wilbon's take seems more likely.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Lakers stay healthy? Yes No 3 votes so far