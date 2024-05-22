"If Kyrie plays like Kyrie": Patrick Mahomes makes bold prediction over Luka Doncic & Co.'s title hopes ahead of Wolves clash

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes made a prediction about the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks series that is set to start tonight. The three-time Super Bowl champion is a huge Mavericks fan and he hopes to see his team advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Talking with analyst Nick Wright, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared his opinion on how the Mavericks can get past the Timberwolves, who eliminated the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

"It's gonna be a great series. Anthony Edwards has been dominant, that team is a great team, plays great defense, so it's going to be a hard series. But, I think the Mavs have what it takes. Kyrie's been playing great ball, Derrick Jones Jr. has been playing great defense, PJ Washington plays defense and offense," Mahomes said on Wednesday's edition of First Things First.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After praising the Mavericks' front office moves at the trade deadline, he focused on the two stars, saying that if they play like they normally do, Dallas will have a chance against any opponent.

"I think if Luka plays the way that Luka can play and if Kyrie plays like Kyrie, they gotta stand a chance against anybody to win it all."

Expand Tweet

Dallas, just like the Timberwolves, has exceeded expectations this postseason. They took care of the LA Clippers in the first round and then sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder back home in six games.

The challenge has gotten considerably harder now, but this well-balanced team can compete against anybody in the association. Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves are inspired, but the Mavericks have overcome similar obstacles during this run.

Patrick Mahomes has been active during Mavericks' 2024 playoff run

After winning a second Super Bowl championship in the past three years, Patrick Mahomes has been seen as a passionate fan since the postseason started. A native of Texas, Mahomes loves the Mavericks and was present at Game 3 of the Mavs-Thunder series.

He said that one Thunder player could make it in the NFL as a running back or linebacker.

"[Patrick Mahomes], unsolicited, just turned to Hubie and I and said Lu Dort could play in the NFL. I don't know if he was kidding or serious, but he said he [Dort] can play linebacker or running back," Dave Pasch of ESPN said.

Patrick Mahomes will be rooting for the Mavericks this series, hoping that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will lead the team to the NBA Finals.