"If we have to play without Brook, next man up" - Monty Williams and Phoenix Suns prepared to fight without Devin Booker as he goes down with hamstring injury

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is not offering any excuses for Devin Booker's health status. This comes after Booker suffered a hamstring injury during Game 2 of the Suns' first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Booker injured himself in the third quarter while trying to stop a Jaxson Hayes basket in transition. He ended up grimacing after the play.

Booker was ruled out for the rest of the game. His injury proved to be a pivotal turning point as the Pelicans held on to win 125-114.

With the series tied at 1-1, the action now shifts to New Orleans.

Williams, though, is not willing to let Booker's injury dampen Phoenix's aspirations.

This is going to be a monumental challenge for Williams since his star shooting guard put up 31 points in the first half of Game 2. The rest of the team scored 30 points in the first two quarters.

However, despite Booker's hamstring injury casting a shadow on the team, Williams wants the Suns to remain upbeat. He told the media in his post-game interaction:

"If we have to play without Book, next man up."

"It sucks" - Charles Barkley comments on Devin Booker's hamstring injury

Devin Booker's injury was the subject of much discussion on Inside the NBA after Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans ended.

Charles Barkley, a former Suns player himself, was pretty disappointed by the injury to the three-time All-Star. He opined:

"It sucks, especially when he's playing like he was playing tonight. I mean 31 points in a half is really impressive. And listen, shout out to the Pelicans, they were great, but the story is got to be Devin Booker."

"Because there's nobody that thinks the Pelicans are going to win a championship, but the Suns have the best record in the NBA. And to lose your best player, man, they're in shock right now."

The Phoenix Suns will continue to evaluate Booker, and that will most likely include an MRI. The team is traveling tomorrow and isn't scheduled to practice.

Booker has a history of hamstring issues. Previously, from December 2 to December 16, Booker missed seven games for Phoenix due to a left hamstring injury. The Suns went 5-2 in those games.

Booker's latest issue, though, is with his right hamstring. It remains to be seen how Phoenix will cope with his absence should he get sidelined.

