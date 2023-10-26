'If he puts Moriah Mills and riff-raff like that behind": Stephen A Smith saying Zion Williamson can lead Pelicans to Finals has NBA fans buzzing

Zion Williamson was a hot topic this offseason for his off-court activity, but the former No. 1 pick is now back in action. Following a strong perfromance on opening night, one analysts feels the star forward can take the New Orleans Pelicans far this season.

After just one performance, Stephen A. Smith has already convinced himself on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. He feels if Zion can stay healthy, that the Pelicans have a shot at getting to the NBA Finals.

"He's an All-Star, he's a game changer, Smith said. "When he is healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans can get to the finals."

In their season opener on Wednesday night, Zion erupted for 23 points and seven rebounds in a seven-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Can Zion Williamson realistically lead the Pelicans to the NBA Finals?

Looking at all the teams in the Western Conference, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are one of the biggest wild cards. They have the talent to pull off a deep run, but there are a lot of big question marks surrounding their core.

As Stephen A. Smith mentioned, the aspirations of the Pelicans relies soley on the health of Zion. He has yet to prove he can play a full season, and New Orleans shouldn't be taken seriosuly until he does.

If Zion were to stay healthy, the Pelicans could certainly make noise in the Western Conference. Before he got injured last year, they were at the top of the standings.

For starters, New Orleans has a big three fit for the modern NBA. Zion is a downhill force that is a great facilitator at the forward position. Beside him, the Pelicans have paired him with two high-level perimeter threats in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Aside from their big three, the Pelicans also have a strong supporting cast. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy continue to develop at a good pace. Not to mention hard-nosed veterans like Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alverado.

The Western Conference is loaded this year, but with a star like Zion, the Pelicans can be a threat. However, it all depends on his health. If he is unable to stay on the floor consistently, they'll have no shot at being competitive.