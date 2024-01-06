"If he replaces Mr. Orange, I'm all for it": NBA Reddit speculates Mark Cuban's presidential announcement after $35 million gesture

Dallas Mavericks executive Mark Cuban sparked speculation of a bid for the United States presidency on the NBA’s Reddit account after his announcement that he and the team’s new owners will be giving bonuses to Mavericks employees worth $35 million.

The maverick former owner of the Dallas professional basketball team shared the news via email, saying that for the service they have rendered to the Mavericks, employees will be getting bonuses from him and the Adelson and Dumont families.

The amount each employee will receive will be based on their year of service and the bonuses will be made available “in the very near future.”

While Mark Cuban has made it known that he has no intention of running as U.S. president, some people still speculated that his gesture to the Mavericks employees was a prelude to a presidential announcement. Here are what some of them wrote on Reddit:

cb148 wrote: If he replaces Mr Orange as a candidate I’m all for it.

ThrowAYeAccount wrote: Calling it, the Mark Cuban publicity cannon is going to be popping off like crazy for this presidential campaign announcement

SubcooledBoiling wrote: I honestly think we don't need another businessman + celebrity with zero experience in politics and domestic and foreign policies to run for president. Maybe start small, how about the governor of Texas?

SeniorWilson44 wrote: I’d vote for him honestly

Actual_Ad_2801 wrote: Wow imagine a Cuban being the American president

AlonsoIcardi99 wrote: I like him, and i like his politics. Maybe future Dem candidate.

Allstate85 wrote: lol way to late, the primary voting starts in less than a month for the democrats.

ThrowAYeAccount wrote: you see people trying to throw off the scent for campaigns all the time - in recent memory with the DNC both Buttigieg and Beto were very public about not running prior to launching their campaigns during 2020

EpicCyclops wrote: If he runs for the Republican nomination, there are worse people that could come out of that primary. I wouldn't be too excited for him or anyone with no foreign policy experience winning with how unstable everything is globally right now.

Mark Cuban remains Mavericks' head of basketball operations

While he has sold the controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban remains involved in the team, running the show as its head of basketball operations.

It has been made possible under a unique setup agreed with the Adelson and Dumont families, the new majority owners of the team and who run Las Vegas Sands Corp following their purchase of the majority stake for $3.5 billion.

Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks in 2000 for around $285 million. Following his assumption as owner, he made it a point to be actively involved in the team’s affairs.

Anchored on German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, he helped turn things around for Dallas, reaching its highest point in 2011 when they won their first NBA title.

While no longer controlling a majority stake, Cuban remains committed to steering the team to steady competitiveness around four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic.