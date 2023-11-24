"If that was Strip Weathers": Stephen A. Smith doubles down on his 'Cars' take while dissing 'Lightning McQueen'

Stephen A. Smith maintained his stance on Strip Weathers being the better car than Lightning McQueen in 'Cars'. The sports analyst had earlier caused a stir when he had dissed the popular Disney character.

A caller on his show identified himself as Danny from Wisconsin. He asked Smith for his take on the 'Cars' films and where he ranked the iconic character among Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and some of the greatest athletes of all time. In response, Smith went on a rant, comparing the characters in the movie.

Earlier, one of the fans responded to a clip of the Butler Bulldogs mascot, Butler Blue II, being paraded in a car. That, incidentally, happened to be McQueen during their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls. The fan retweeted the video:

"Don’t show Stephen A Smith this"

The ESPN journalist responded:

"If that was Strip Weathers, they probably would’ve won"

The Bulldogs lost 91-86 to the Owls, and that was Stephen A. Smith's subtle way of taking a shot at those who questioned his decision about why Strip Weathers was better than Lightning McQueen.

Stephen A. Smith shares his take on why Lightning McQueen was not the GOAT

Like his bold and hot takes, Stephen A. Smith had his reasons about why the Owen Wilson voiced character was not the GOAT, not when he had a competitor in Strip 'The King' Weathers.

"I would tell you he wouldn’t be the GOAT. How are you gonna be the GOAT? Because you’re talking about the movie ‘Cars’, right? You’re talking about the movie ‘Cars,’ right?

"I mean, when you talk about Strip ‘The King’ Weathers and, and, and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups … You got somebody that’s tied with you? You got somebody that’s tied with you. Sorry, that ain’t gonna work."

It wasn't a surprise that Smith knew all that. After all, ESPN is part of Disney, much like Pixar, and the analyst has acted in a few movies himself with 'Creed III,' where he had a cameo in a scene featuring the protagonist Michael B Jordan.

From movie debates to life talks alongside various sports, Stephen A. Smith has a gamut of topics to talk about, and safe to say, they are insightful and entertaining. As for his knowledge about movies, the man knows his beat, and Danny from Wisconsin clearly had no idea what he was getting into.