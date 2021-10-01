"If you're on my team and you can't play home games, I don't want you around" - Shaquille O'Neal on Kyrie Irving's vaccine situation

Kyrie Irving is often under media scrutiny for his thoughts and opinions on various topics. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie once again finds himself on the receiving end of criticism from various NBA experts over his vaccine status.

During the media day press conference, Kyrie did not disclose his vaccine status, claiming that these things needed to be private. However, it has been confirmed that he has not been vaccinated and could very well miss home games for Brooklyn, as per the mandates in the city of New York. Amongst the many that shared their opinions on the situation, former NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal was one and he was very critical of Kyrie in a recent appearance. Speaking about the whole situation on The Big Podcast with Shaq, he said,

" I try not to belittle another man's opinion. However, let me tell you what I think. In this game of ours, sometimes you need to think about other people rather than yourself. Now, Kyrie has his views, he has his opinions. I'm not going to knock that, but he does have an obligation because he signed that $200 million. Only thing I don't like is. "Oh like... you know, respect my privacy." Once you sign up for this life, there is no privacy and you have to accept it. But if you're on my team and you can't play home games, I don't want you around."

How will Kyrie Irving's absence affect the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the league. His ability to drive the ball and balance himself to get the basket makes him a unique talent. Last year, Kyrie Irving had a historic 50/40/90 season with the Nets and looked amazing. However, an injury during the playoff series against the Bucks ended his campaign.

His absence was felt during the series, as it was only Kevin Durant who was able to create anything on the offense for the Nets. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Brooklyn Nets once again look overwhelming favorites to win the NBA championship. However, the new vaccine mandate has acted as a very big roadblock in their campaign. If Kyrie decides to remain unvaccinated, he will miss out on 41 games, which is almost half the season.

The Nets do have other superstars like Kevin Durant and James Harden, but the impact Kyrie Irving will have on the floor will be severely missed. If the mandate continues into the playoffs then it will be a big problem for the Nets as Kyrie will still be out and that could definitely result in them losing another shot at the coveted NBA championship.

