“If we’re on their minds, that’s on them”: Michael Malone claps back at Anthony Davis’ Media Day comments on wanting vengeance

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed what Anthony Davis said during the LA Lakers' media day on Monday, talking about how excited they are to play against the reigning champions. Before that, the Nuggets, including Malone, made fun of the Lakers during their championship parade.

The Lakers are seeking revenge after getting swept by Denver in the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets were too much for the LeBron James-led squad. After sweeping Los Angeles, Malone and some of his players had fun and mocked the franchise.

Malone was interviewed about Davis's recent comments. The coach wasn't bothered and told the media that he doesn't think about them that much.

"I can’t speak for anybody in L.A.," Malone said. "I can speak for the 17 players on our team – 18 players now – and our group. But if they’re still worried about us, that’s on them.

"This is a new season, new challenge, and it was hell of a series against them. I know it was a 4-0 sweep, but all of those games seemed like they went down to the wire. As I said after that Game 4, we have tremendous respect for that team. I have tremendous respect for Darvin Ham as a coach and the job that he did.

"I don’t listen to any of that stuff. I don’t know what they’re saying. And if we’re on their minds, then I guess that’s on them."

During the Lakers' media day, Davis expressed that he and James had some conversations about playing against Denver in the 2023-24 season. Their first season matchup will be on Oct. 25 when Los Angeles visits the Ball Arena and face the defending champions.

Michael Malone's words during the title parade caused the Lakers to fixate their eyes on them

Bragging about something isn't the best idea on some occasions. However, there are a few generous people who are letting guys have fun with their achievements. Michael Malone, on the other hand, has had a lot of fun trashing the Lakers for getting swept.

Now, the entire squad is fixated on beating them during the first game, which happens to be the Nuggets' ring night. Austin Reaves, who had a great FIBA World Cup outing, is looking forward to playing them that night.

"It's a good opportunity to go rain on their parade," Reaves said. "That's obviously gonna be ring night. Their emotions are gonna be high. ... Malone has said a lot of stuff after the fact. He kept dragging it out on and on, but it's just a good opportunity for us to go try and make a statement the first game."

Thanks to Michael Malone, the Nuggets have a target on their backs as the Lakers seek revenge.

