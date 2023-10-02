"Me & Bron had some conversations" - Anthony Davis shares discussing Lakers revenge season with LeBron James 

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are excited to play the 2023-24 season, and with an even deeper team, they have a chance of being one of the biggest threats in the West. After falling to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, AD and the rest of the team are excited to play against them in the season.

Los Angeles wasn't able to win a game against Denver and was swept in four games in the WCF. Nikola Jokic lead his team to its first title, but they had a few words about Davis and company following their championship.

During the Lakers' media day on Monday, the eight-time All-Star addressed the animosity between the two teams.

"KCP's my guy, so you kinda congrautlate him. Like, you got this one," Davis said. "But it was just a lot of talking. We get it, y’all won, but me and Bron had some conversations.

"We can't wait (to play them)."

The Purple and Gold have a legitimate chance of becoming a contender this season. They've added significant players over the summer who could make a major impact. It'll be interesting to see them play against the Nuggets, who didn't have much to change in their roster over the summer.

Last season, Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He played 56 games in the regular season but made up for it by being available in the postseason.

LeBron James thinks Anthony Davis is the face of the Lakers

Anthony Davis is entering his fifth season with the Lakers and 12th in the NBA, and LeBron James thinks it's time his co-star gets recognized as the face of the team. Some fans might find it hard to see him that way, given how many injuries he's suffered over the past seasons, but James sees endless potential.

"He is the face (of the franchise)," James said. "You look at all these (retired) numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here, and AD is one of them."

James also talked about how he felt about the Lakers giving AD a contract extension.

"I was very, very happy and extremely proud," James said. "It's super dope to see him get that extension to be a part of his franchise for years and years and years. And it's been a treat so far playing alongside of him and I hope we can do some great things."

It's about time that Davis gets recognized as one of the pillars of the organization. His presence is a huge help, and AD has continued to grow as a player.

