"We want you to commit to us": LA Lakers GM confirms team wanted Anthony Davis to take the next step as a leader before signing $186 million extension

In August, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis signed a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension with the franchise. This came after weeks of speculation that the Lakers were planning to extend Davis. However, according to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the delay in signing the big man was intentional. This was because LA wanted to ensure that Davis was fully committed to the team before offering him a max deal.

During Thursday’s media availability session, Pelinka said that he and Lakers coach Darvin Ham both spoke to Davis about his commitment level over the offseason:

“When AD came up for the extension, Darvin and I had great interactions with him. And the theme was, ‘We want to commit to you, but we want you to commit to us.’”

Pelinka added that he and Ham challenged Davis to take on more of a leadership role and improve his work ethic. According to Pelinka, Davis did just that over the offseason:

“And one of the aspects that we addressed with him in that exchange was becoming a leader and being the hardest worker, and he really did that this offseason.

“… He’s taken on that leadership mantle, and I think he knows that when the franchise invests in him like we did this summer, he’s gonna return that. That’s just his character. That’s who Anthony Davis is. And we’re excited to see that.”

The biggest concerns surrounding Davis throughout his career have been his health and his sometimes-passive mindset. However, the big man has long been considered one of the most talented two-way players in the game. So, if Davis is 100% healthy and locked in entering the 2023-24 NBA season, he could be in store for a monster year.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game on 56.3% shooting over 56 games last season.

Rob Pelinka says LeBron James looks motivated entering his 21st season

Anthony Davis is not the only LA Lakers star locked in entering the 2023-24 season, according to GM Pelinka. During Thursday’s press conference, Pelinka also spoke about how impressed he has been with Lakers superstar forward LeBron James’ focus ahead of his 21st season.

He said that James has looked rejuvenated thus far and is preparing for Year 21 like it’s his rookie year. He added that James has also been leading by example in regards to his work ethic:

“It’s staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie.

“He’s been doing 6 A.M. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron’s played for, it’s been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone. There has been nothing but an increase in seeing that here.

"To me, it’s let’s be about it, let’s not talk about it. He’s definitely been about it this offseason. That really puts a spirit in our entire group to see him preparing that detailed and working that hard.”

James is set to turn 39 in December, past the age at which most players retire. So, he may not have many years left to operate at an elite level. Fortunately for LA Lakers fans, it looks like James isn’t taking Year 21 for granted.

James averaged 28.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.6 BPG and 2.2 3-PG on 50.0% shooting over 55 games last season.

