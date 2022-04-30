“If he wins the title, we’re gonna have to have the Chris Paul-Isiah Thomas conversation” - Nick Wright praises Chris Paul, but says the Phoenix Suns are ripe for the picking

Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans, winning their first-round Western Conference series in six games. The eighth-seeded Pelicans forced a Game 6 without their promising young forward Zion Williamson.

The Suns are arguably the best team in the league and as such, the matchup was expected to be a clean sweep. First-year Pels coach Willie Green got the team to put up a good fight despite their respect for the Suns.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Shoutout to Willie Green & of course to CP3. Playoffs or regular season, the only guy to ever take more shots without a miss is Wilt. If the Suns win the title, we have to have the CP3- Isiah Thomas discussion. ... But the Suns are ripe for the picking for Luka. " — @getnickwright

The Suns won 115-109 in Game 6 in New Orleans as Paul put up a stellar performance. He shot 14 of 14, making his lone 3-point shot, and going 4 of 4 at the free-throw line, to total 33 points, in a performance for the books.

On "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright reacted to Paul's electric performance. He compared him to the great Wilt Chamberlain, who is the only player in NBA history to make more shots (18) in a game without missing. Wright also applauded Green for making the series difficult for the Suns. (Green and Paul played for the New Orleans Hornets in 2010-11.)

"Shoutout to Willie Green ... and, of course, to Chris Paul," Wright said. "Playoffs or regular season, the only guy to ever take more shots without a miss is Wilt. If they win the title, we have to have the CP3-Isiah Thomas discussion."

Wright, who strongly believes Phoenix will not win the title, said that if it does then a debate over the all-time best point guard, Paul or Isiah Thomas, could begin.

Nick Wright favors the Dallas Mavericks over Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns drives against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Thursday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With the Dallas Mavericks getting past the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns will take on the Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be on Monday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns @Suns The matchup is set.



The Mavs have not made it through to the semifinals in about a decade, the last time being the 2010-11 season. That year, current Dallas coach Jason Kidd won the title as a player alongside Dirk Notwitzki under the coaching of Rick Carlisle.

Despite being the best team in the league, most analysts favor the Mavs to advance to the Western Conference finals. Nick Wright is one who favors the Luka Doncic-led team.

"My takeaway from the game was that the Suns are ripe for the picking for Luka," Wright said.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein