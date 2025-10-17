  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "Ignorance is colorless": Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father applauds Alexis Ohanian’s fearless clapback at Stephen A. Smith’s marriage jab

"Ignorance is colorless": Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father applauds Alexis Ohanian’s fearless clapback at Stephen A. Smith’s marriage jab

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:38 GMT
Bronny James&rsquo; girlfriend&rsquo;s father applauded Alexis Ohanian&rsquo;s fearless clapback at Stephen A. Smith&rsquo;s marriage jab [Picture Credit: Getty]
Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father applauded Alexis Ohanian’s fearless clapback at Stephen A. Smith’s marriage jab [Picture Credit: Getty]

Alexis Ohanian's perfect clap back at Stephen A. Smith during his First Take appearance received applause from Bronny James's girlfriend, Parker Whitfield's father, Dondré Whitfield.

Ad

Earlier this month, Ohanian appeared on a segment of ESPN's First Take. The Reddit co-founder made sure to get back at Smith with a brutal jab and said that he 'advised people to build billion-dollar companies because he was qualified for that. He further implied that Smith should stay in his lane because he was never married.

Shortly after, "theGrio" posted the video on Instagram, and Dondré Whitfield made sure to applaud the millionaire for his fearless clapback.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Couldn't love it more. Because ignorance is colorless. And so is realness and authenticity," Whitfield commented on the post.
Dondr&eacute; Whitfield&#039;s comment on the post
Dondré Whitfield's comment on the post

In February earlier this year, Ohanian's wife and tennis legend Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl performance. Smith had an issue with Williams dancing on Lamar's Drake diss song "Not Like Us." The tennis legend and Drake allegedly dated in the early 2010s.

Ad
"If I'm married, and my wife is going to troll her ex, go back to his ass," Smith had said. "Because clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for, and you with me?"

Stephen A. Smith reacts to Alexis Ohanian's brutal jab

Shortly after Alexis Ohanian's hard clapback at him, Stephen A. Smith addressed the viral video. The ESPN host took to his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" to address Ohanian's reply to him.

Ad

In his usual soliloquy, Smith said that he didn't mean to disrespect Ohanian with his comments, while he added that the situation didn't escalate on-camera.

"Glad that it didn’t escalate or anything like that. He is her husband. He loves her dearly," Smith stated.
"They have two wonderful children together, and I have absolutely no issue with him whatsoever wanting to address that situation with me because that's her husband, and I certainly meant no disrespect towards him at all," Smith.
Ad
"The point is that I respect him. That's her husband. That's his wife and evidently he didn't like what I said," he added.
Ad

During the viral First Take episode, when Ohanian asked Smith to 'stay in his lane," the co-host quickly changed the subject.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since November 2017. The couple has been together since 2015 and shares two daughters.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications