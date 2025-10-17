"Ignorance is colorless": Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father applauds Alexis Ohanian’s fearless clapback at Stephen A. Smith’s marriage jab

Alexis Ohanian's perfect clap back at Stephen A. Smith during his First Take appearance received applause from Bronny James's girlfriend, Parker Whitfield's father, Dondré Whitfield.Earlier this month, Ohanian appeared on a segment of ESPN's First Take. The Reddit co-founder made sure to get back at Smith with a brutal jab and said that he 'advised people to build billion-dollar companies because he was qualified for that. He further implied that Smith should stay in his lane because he was never married. Shortly after, &quot;theGrio&quot; posted the video on Instagram, and Dondré Whitfield made sure to applaud the millionaire for his fearless clapback. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Couldn't love it more. Because ignorance is colorless. And so is realness and authenticity,&quot; Whitfield commented on the post. Dondré Whitfield's comment on the postIn February earlier this year, Ohanian's wife and tennis legend Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl performance. Smith had an issue with Williams dancing on Lamar's Drake diss song &quot;Not Like Us.&quot; The tennis legend and Drake allegedly dated in the early 2010s. &quot;If I'm married, and my wife is going to troll her ex, go back to his ass,&quot; Smith had said. &quot;Because clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for, and you with me?&quot;Stephen A. Smith reacts to Alexis Ohanian's brutal jabShortly after Alexis Ohanian's hard clapback at him, Stephen A. Smith addressed the viral video. The ESPN host took to his &quot;The Stephen A. Smith Show&quot; to address Ohanian's reply to him. In his usual soliloquy, Smith said that he didn't mean to disrespect Ohanian with his comments, while he added that the situation didn't escalate on-camera. &quot;Glad that it didn’t escalate or anything like that. He is her husband. He loves her dearly,&quot; Smith stated.&quot;They have two wonderful children together, and I have absolutely no issue with him whatsoever wanting to address that situation with me because that's her husband, and I certainly meant no disrespect towards him at all,&quot; Smith.&quot;The point is that I respect him. That's her husband. That's his wife and evidently he didn't like what I said,&quot; he added. During the viral First Take episode, when Ohanian asked Smith to 'stay in his lane,&quot; the co-host quickly changed the subject. Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since November 2017. The couple has been together since 2015 and shares two daughters.