“Imagine if LeBron was in NFL” – Paul George disappoints Travis Kelce on whether NFL players can play in NBA

Athletes playing two sports is nothing new, and Paul George was recently asked for his opinion on NFL players playing in the NBA.

The LA Clippers star answered the question asked by Travis Kelce on his podcast on whether a pro NFL player can transition into the NBA. George took his time answering the question and even gave his own reasoning to back up his opinion.

"I don't think a football player could cross over to the NBA," George said. "Our game is completely skilled. For me, I think for NFL guys to be able to play in the league, they gotta be a hell of a shooter, right? Otherwise, we're not gonna guard you. That athleticism, that strength, that means nothing if you can't shoot the ball in our league.

"I think there's really good guys that have played both. You think about Julius Peppers, you think about Tony Gonzalez. There are tight ends (who) have made great transitions, whether it's basketball to football or football to basketball. I'm not saying that guys can't play at a high level, but I think as far as playing in the NBA, I don't think there's a chance.

"Imagine if Bron was in the NFL. Who the f**k is stopping Bron? Imagine Russ (Westbrook). Russ is 6-3, 6-4, built. Fast as s**t. Russ could play safety. I think guys in the NBA could make that transition. I think I could've played wide receiver."

There have been great athletes who have transitioned to different sports and have excelled. Some would even go as far as including Michael Jordan on the list when he played baseball in the minor leagues.

Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders remain exceptions. Both excelled in the NFL and MLB in the modern era.

Paul George shows love for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC Thunder vs. LA Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the brightest young stars in the league right now and is having a breakout year. As he continues to impress fans in each game he plays, NBA players have recognized his on-court brilliance. One of those players is Paul George, who wasn't shy in showing his admiration for the young guard.

"Shai is nice," George said. "I don't even know who to compare him to. He's got his own lane. And people don't understand, he's bigger than you think. Shifty, plays at his own speed. Like, he's deceptively quick. You might be in front of him, you might stop him and you'll relax, and then he'll 'Boom,' attack you right again." George said.

George and SGA got traded for each other in 2019, and both players have blossomed since.

