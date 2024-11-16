Iman Shumpert drops hilarious apology for ditching NBA action for Mike Tyson-Jake Paul showdown

On Friday, Iman Shumpert was among numerous fans watching Mike Tyson's highly anticipated return to the ring. Given the fight ended up being a rather lackluster affair plagued by Netflix's streaming problems for viewers, Shumpert offered the NBA an apology.

In a video posted on Saturday following Friday's fight, Shumpert publicly apologized to the NBA for turning off the NBA Cup to watch the Tyson-Paul fight.

"I just want to send an apology to the NBA. I apologize for clicking over from watching all the games to watching that fight because they sold me a bag of s**t, man. My boy was just in there trying to breathe," Shumpert said.

The fight was Tyson's first professionally sanctioned bout since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, which saw the heavyweight legend land just 18 of his 97 punches. Many hoped he could turn back the clock for an upset at 58 years old, it just wasn't the case.

Shumpert wasn't the only former NBA player to tune in, with Shaquille O'Neal attending the event live and putting a sizable bet on Tyson to get the win.

Iman Shumpert predicts Boston Celtics will end the Cleveland Cavaliers' win streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on an absolute tear, posting the only undefeated record so far across the league. Following their second win of the season over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the team advanced to 14-0 in the standings.

While the Boston Celtics (10-3) are eager to build on the momentum of their 2023-24 championship win, the team is second in the Eastern Conference behind the 14-0 Cavaliers.

Ahead of an all-new episode of Shaquille O'Neal's Big Podcast releasing on Monday, where Iman Shumpert is set to be the guest, the former Cavaliers player discussed the team's win streak.

When looking at the team's upcoming games on the calendar, Iman Shumpert believes the toughest test for the Cavaliers will be against the Celtics on Tuesday.

"I really think that if they have an issue. ... Boston on the road. So there'll be 15 and 0. I think so. If they do have an issue, it'll be because LaMelo Ball- If they (Charlotte) lace it up like they've been lacing it up from three. They had a couple of games that they've been so dangerous," he said.

"Guard play means everything when you playing Cleveland down the stretch, and I think LaMelo and his back-court running mate, I think they are dangerous enough to do it. But if they take care of home like they supposed to do, Cleveland, the dangerous game is playing away in Boston"

With Sunday's game against Charlotte approaching and Tuesday's clash with the Celtics right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how long Cleveland can keep the unbeaten momentum going.

