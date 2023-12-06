Iman Shumpert granted temporary parenting time with kids amid divorce battle with Teyana Taylor: Reports

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's divorce battle continues. ccording to recent reports, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star was granted temporary parenting time with their two daughters, seven-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla, and three-year-old Rue Rose.

According to the new court documents, Shumpert will have the children four to six days in month and will be required to pick them up and drop them off at Taylor's residence each time.

Taylor and Shumpert made headlines when they revealed in September that they had been separated for months. The actress had filed for divorce in January. According to Yahoo! Sports, the latest developments signaled a win for the former NBA champion as he received temporary parenting time with his children.

According to the deal, Taylor will continue to have primary custody of his children and the family will celebrate Christmas with her, too. The temporary deal is set to be in place until the judge decides who's awarded custody.

Previously, a TMZ report that got hold of the "leaked" court documents shed light on their divorce proceedings and indicated that Taylor was calling it off, alleging that Iman Shumpert was narcissistic and jealous of her fame — news that the player didn't take too kindly.

Teyana Taylor had earlier accused Iman Shumpert of leaving her and children at unfinished home

Before the latest developments, the actress had accused Iman Shumpert of leaving her and their two daughters at an under-construction home.

According to Taylor, Shumpert didn't live up to his end of the deal to contribute to the agreed renovations for their residence, which has been under construction for three years.

A Radar Online report saw the singer allege that Shumpert's contractors have said that he has no plans to complete the unfinished house.

“(Iman) put the proceeds of the check into his personal bank account, kept all of the money, but never fixed the roof on the primary marital residence where (Teyana) and the parties’ minor children reside," Taylor's lawyer said.

These just add to the latest drama the celebrity couple have gone through. Based on the divorce documents, Taylor had claimed that she wanted to stay with the NBA star despite the ups and downs of their relationship.

She also added she didn’t want her daughters to feel the pain and suffering of a broken marriage. However, she added that Shumpert didn't feel the same way and “reacted with more cruel treatment and selfishness.