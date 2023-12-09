Iman Shumpert’s daughter Junie goes off on fans after who were fighting during Teyana Taylor show

Iman Shumpert's daughter Junie recently had to tell concertgoers to get their act together during her mom, Teyana Taylor's performance. At one point in the concert, fans reportedly started getting rowdy, with fights occurring in the crowd. Rather than security breaking things up as they usually do in situations like this, Shumpert's daughter Junie hopped on the mic.

As she quickly proclaimed, anyone starting problems and fighting needed to cut it out or get out. The brief speech received a positive reaction from the crowd, who were quick to cheer her on with applause.

A clip from the show taken by a fan in the crowd quickly went viral. The video of the seven-year-old has circulated on both Twitter and Instagram, with fans noting how receptive the gathering was to the child's demands.

Check out the video of the situation below:

The incident comes amid a bitter divorce between former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor, which has been playing out publicly, given both are stars in their own right.

Looking at Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's bitter divorce

While Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had been together for several years and shared two kids, the couple is currently going through a divorce. As Taylor has alleged, over the years, she has tried to work past things like Shumpert's infidelity and his DUI.

Amid the reports of the couple's divorce, Taylor has also explained how she even tried to help Shumpert rebuild his public image after his DUI. Despite that and his alleged cheating, Taylor has made it clear that neither was the cause of the divorce filing.

She has since claimed that the former NBA champion subjected her to "cruel treatment," which prompted her to file for divorce. For the allegation of cruel treatment to stand in the divorce proceedings, local law indicates that there must be, by definition:

"The willful infliction of pain, bodily or mental, upon the complaining party, such as reasonably justifies apprehension of danger to life, limb, or health.”

As Iman Shumpert requested in court this week, he would like the court to cite the reason for divorce as an "irretrievable broken bond," according to TMZ. In addition, TMZ also notably quotes Shumpert as saying that he never endangered his kids like his ex-wife claims.