Iman Shumpert's ex-wife Teyana Taylor shows off her bold dance moves as she takes on Tyla’s breakout ‘Water’ challenge on NYE

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert and his ex-wife Teyana Taylor have gone separate ways over the past few months. The two ended their marriage after seven years, after dating in 2011. They have two kids together, with Taylor having their custody and Shumpert being allowed to see them a few days each month.

It appears that Teyana Taylor had a great time during the Christmas period. She was recently seen dancing on New Year's Eve with good friend and singer Tyla, taking on the new "Water" challenge.

Iman Shumpert's ex-wife flexed her dancing moves and skills, stealing the New Year's Eve show.

Iman Shumpert doesn't believe LeBron James' best days in the NBA were with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Iman Shumpert and LeBron James spent four years together in the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2015 and 2018. They won the 2016 championship in an epic battle with the Golden State Warriors, which ended in Game 7 after the Cavs erased a 3-1 deficit.

James fulfilled his goal to win a title with Cleveland, but Shumpert doesn't believe these were the best days of James' career. The former NBA player believes that LeBron James played the best basketball of his career during his time with the Miami Heat.

"I think the best version I saw of Bron was after 2011 when Dirk won (the title)," Iman Shumpert said on the 'All The Smoke' podcast. "That next year, they came back. When him and Wade vowed to not shoot, not settle for threes, and they played their whole first season and they weren’t shooting no 3s. They were just, it was vicious.

"I feel like that was the scariest Bron to deal with."

LeBron James spent four years with the Miami Heat (2010-2013) and played in the finals in all four years. He claimed the title in straight years (2012, 2013). In Year 21 in the league, he has won the championship four times and is the all-time scoring leader.

For his part, Iman Shumpert joined the NBA in 2011. He spent 10 years with five teams: the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

Shumpert appeared in 461 games with averages of 7.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.8 apg on 33.7 percent from beyond the arc. He last played in the league in 2021.