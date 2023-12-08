Iman Shumpert wants court to deny estranged wife Teyana Taylor spousal support: Report

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert and singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor are processing their divorce. In the process, Taylor made claims that Shumpert oppressed her during their marriage. There were also allegations that the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard was nonchalant about their children's safety.

Shumpert reportedly objected to the idea that their two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3, primarily live with their mother. According to a report by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NBA star was granted temporary parenting time with their kids.

Earlier this month, Shumpert will be getting four to six days a month with his daughters. Taylor claimed that Shumpert did not take into account that their children were famous. Her petition states:

"(Shumpert) does not acknowledge this fact, nor does he properly ensure the children’s safety in public settings or otherwise. (Shumpert) asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children, but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested.

"(Shumpert’s) interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to (Shumpert) providing true parenting and care for the girls. (Taylor) further shows the Court that when (Shumpert) gets angry, he is irresponsible with the girls."

The 6-foot-5 guard denied the claims in a statement from his lawyer:

"(Shumpert) vehemently denies that he is or has ever been irresponsible with care and provision for his children."

The singer accused her estranged husband of leaving the family in their house that was under construction. She also claims that Shumpert cashed an insurance check that was for the repairs of their house.

The former New York Knicks player admitted to leaving the home; however, Shumpert denied the claim about him cashing an insurance check. In addition, he denied Taylor's claims of being under cruel treatment during their seven-year marriage.

He requested the court not to grant Taylor any amount in spousal support.

When did Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor separate?

After 10 years of being together, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor confirmed their separation in September 2023. In an Instagram post by Taylor, she mentioned that the two of them had been separated for quite a while before making it public.

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure," Taylor wrote on her IG caption.

The two are now finalizing their divorce after Taylor filed it in November 2023.

