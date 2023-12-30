Immanuel Quickley summarizes disappointment at getting traded from New York Knicks in 3 words

Immanuel Quickley was one of the pieces the New York Knicks included in their trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks traded Quickley, RJ Barrett and a second-round pick with Toronto for O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

Quickley, 24, was in his fourth season with the Knicks. He was picked 25th in the first round in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Knicks. Since then, Quickley has substantially improved his offense. This season, he is one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA, with 39.5 percent from the three-point line.

Quickley was not expecting the trade. Reacting to the news, the Havre de Grace-born responded with three words on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Oh my goodness…,” Quickley wrote.

Expand Tweet

Along with Quickley, Josh Hart, his teammate, was also surprised by the trade.

“What I wake up to,” Hart wrote on his X/Twitter.

The trade ensued after the Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Raptors four months ago. The Knicks alleged that the Raptors had stolen videos and other scouting secrets following the latter acquiring a former Knicks scouting employee.

Will Immanuel Quickley have a positive impact on the Raptors’ offense?

Although RJ Barrett and O.G. Anunoby were the highlights of the trade between the Raptors and the Knicks, including Immanuel Quickley made all the difference. Quickley has made the trade far better for the Raptors regarding shooting depth.

While the Knicks got Anunoby, who can impact both ends of the floor, Quickley is one of the better three-point shooters in the league. Moreover, Quickley’s inclusion in the trade has more to offer the Raptors than shooting benefits.

Considering Quickley's contract and age, it was perhaps a better pick for the Raptors. He is a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season and was definitely up for a big raise. He was one of the forerunners for the Sixth Man of the Year Award and averaged 15 points per game.

Quickley had made the Medison Square Garden his home, and now the trade needs him to move to another country altogether. It would be interesting to see how the Raptors use him in their upcoming games.