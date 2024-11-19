Imminent TV free agent Shaquille O'Neal 'frustrated' with TNT and NBA's new deal over crucial reason: Report

Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the "Inside the NBA" crew will continue to air as the NBA reached a new agreement with TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Monday. The 2024-25 NBA season is the last year of TNT's TV deal with the league, which threatened the potential end of the show.

Warner Bros. Discovery sued the league in August for not accepting the "company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal." But thanks to the new agreement, Shaq and his other co-hosts will get to continue with their show when the new deal starts in the 2025-26 NBA season.

The reports about the show continuing were confirmed on Monday. The show will air on ESPN and ABC but TNT will still be involved as they will produce it. However, one of the four hosts has a dilemma with the contracting. The former LA Lakers star is reportedly out of contract on July 1, 2025.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, O'Neal is reportedly unhappy about his contract situation as his deal with Turner is set to expire.

"While sources say Shaq wants to remain on the show, he’s frustrated that there has been congratulations and press releases hyping that Inside the NBA is remaining the same while he is currently not under contract to be with the company next season," Traina wrote.

Traina also reported that Shaq has a different deal than the other three hosts. The four-time champion "exclusively does NBA for the network." Meanwhile, Turner employs Charles Barkley, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr. in roles other than covering the NBA.

Traina suggested a solution for O'Neal's situation.

"He could remain with the show, while also cutting a deal with Amazon or NBC, who will become the NBA’s new partners next season. He could also sign a deal with ESPN in addition to WBD."

When did Shaquille O'Neal join Inside the NBA?

When Shaquille O'Neal retired from basketball in 2011, he quickly joined Johnson, Smith, and Barkley. O'Neal developed an early on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast and was given his segment "Shaqtin' A Fool."

Since joining the show, Shaq has helped the show earn more Emmy awards. In 2014, the show won its sixth best daily show award. They also won the best weekly show award six times (2012, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). Inside the NBA was also recognized as the best weekly show – limited run: playoffs five times (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

O'Neal is also part of the "NBA on TNT Tuesday" group with Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker and Vince Carter. In his first official appearance as part of the quartet, O'Neal had a grand entrance to welcome him.

The dynamic between O'Neal and the three other hosts makes the show a favorite among fans.

