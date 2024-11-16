Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski tease potential fight during Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski might be the next athletes to try boxing. Shaq and Gronk teased a potential fight between them in an interview during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing event on Friday night. They would like to see NBA players go up against NFL players in the future.

Speaking to Jasamine Banks for Netflix, the two retired legends seemingly agreed to fight next. The four-time NBA champion revealed that they had an idea that pits basketball players against football players in several athletic challenges such as boxing and fighting.

"Me and Gronk are gonna put together NBA vs. NFL," O'Neal said. "Coming soon. I'm talking about boxing, fighting, football, basketball. ... I just thought about it because me and Gronk have been good friends, and he challenged me to a fight. I'd say okay."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski were hyped ahead of the main event fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. There were plenty of celebrities present at the event held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Celebrity boxing has risen in popularity over the years with Paul and his brother Logan among those who pioneered it. Former NBA players such as Nate Robinson and Deron Williams have made their way into it. Robinson was knocked out by Jake in November 2020, while Williams beat NFL player Frank Gore via split decision in December 2021.

There was a recent debate between NBA and NFL players possibly making the transition to each other's sport. Some NFL players thought they could play in the NBA and vice versa.

With Shaq and Gronk's new idea, maybe it will settle the debate once and for all. It will be interesting to see if Shaq and Gronk fight each other given that they don't have any background in combat sports.

Dwight Howard challenges Shaquille O'Neal to a boxing match

Dwight Howard challenges Shaquille O'Neal to a boxing match. (Photo: IMAGN)

Another former NBA player is ready to get into the ring. Dwight Howard caught Shaquille O'Neal's plans and challenged him to a boxing match. Howard and O'Neal have had beef over the years, with the four-time NBA champion critical of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's career.

"Shaq wassup 🥊 let’s make bread 😂," Howard tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Just like Shaq, Howard has no prior background in combat sports. They have to train hard before entering a boxing ring. O'Neal did fight Oscar De La Hoya for his show called Shaq Vs. He lost via unanimous decision, and it was just a sparring fight for good television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.