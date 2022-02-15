"In 2017 and 2018, we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor" - Tyronn Lue on Steph Curry being a "dangerous" player and his impact on the game

Steph Curry was on fire Monday night. Unfortunately though, the Golden State Warriors could not make the best out of Curry's hot shooting game as they lost 104-119 to an undermanned Los Angeles Clippers unit at Crypto.com Arena. Curry put up 33 points on 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting, including going 8-of-13 (61.5%) from downtown, in what was the 33-year-old's best shooting game since he shot 63.6% from the field against the Sacramento Kings on 3 February.

Tyronn Lue, head coach of the Clippers, and who knows a thing or two about coaching against Steph Curry, gushed over the Dubs superstar's performance. Lue, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers as they squared off against the Warriors on three occasions during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals, called Curry "probably the most dangerous player in the league." He told the media in his post-game interaction:

"He's so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league, the way he can get hot and score the basketball. We got to make him work on both ends and try to get him in foul trouble... Like I said, you are dealing with a two-time MVP and someone I have great respect for... You got to remember, in 2017 and 2018, we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is."

Steph Curry is set to post his fifth 300 three-point made shots season

With his eighth and final triple of the contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, Steph Curry got to the 250 made 3-point shots mark for 2021-22. It is the eighth time Curry has hit this milestone over the course of his 13-year NBA career.

Curry is currently averaging 4.7 triples per game. With the Golden State Warriors scheduled to play another 24 games this season, Curry should make approximately another 113 threes at his current three-point average. That would take his total of made three-point shots well over 350 for the season, making it the third time he has gone past that mark. Injury notwithstanding, Curry should also go past the 300 made threes mark for sure, which would be the fifth time he has hit this statistical landmark.

Steph Curry is averaging 25.8 ppg this season for the Golden State Warriors. He is a two-time league MVP, three-time NBA champion, eight-time All-Star and is a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

